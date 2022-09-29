Baby paternity mystery solved after infant revealed to have webbed toes like his biological father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My great-grandmother worked as the sole midwife in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s. She was a young widow in her early thirties who already had five children when her husband passed away.

Besides working as a midwife, my great-grandmother supported herself and her children by baking sweet bread and other pastries to serve at weddings and dressing the recently deceased to prepare them for burial.

In addition to the income she earned from her three jobs, my great-grandmother had a small inheritance she received after my great-grandfather's passing. If not for her hard work and modest inheritance, she and her children might have become homeless. As it was, they barely got by.

My great-grandmother's oldest daughter was married shortly after she turned eighteen. She and her husband appeared to be deeply in love. Shortly after the wedding, she announced she was pregnant.

Coincidentally, my great-grandmother was pregnant, too. The only difference was that no one knew my great-grandmother was pregnant. She wore loose clothing that concealed her expanding waistline. Besides, since she was a widow, no one expected a thing.

My great-grandmother and her eldest daughter had something else in common. They were both in love with the same man, and that man was the father of both their unborn children. My great-grandmother was having an affair with her son-in-law.

When my great-grandmother gave birth to her son-in-law's child, she was alone. Since she was a midwife, she was well-versed in the process of childbearing. I imagine it must have been hard for her to give birth by herself, nonetheless.

The baby was a boy.

My great-grandmother called her two oldest children to her bedside and instructed them to wrap the baby and put him in a woven basket. Then she told them to leave the baby on a stranger's doorstep. She didn't give them any explanation.

The two little girls obeyed their mother and took the little boy away. One of those little girls would someday become my grandmother. The other would become my great-aunt.

And the little boy would wind up dead.

The two young girls dropped off the baby in a basket at the address their mother had given them. By the following morning, the authorities were canvassing the neighborhood door to door, searching for the party responsible for abandoning the child.

My grandmother and my great-aunt were terrified for my great-grandmother. They knew she had done something wrong. They all had.

As the village midwife, my great-grandmother always told new mothers not to eat hot peppers and not to use a treadle sewing machine for at least a week after giving birth. That's the sort of advice postpartum moms got on the island back then. Most of them didn't get any prenatal care at all.

When the authorities knocked on my great-grandmother's door, she shouted for them to come on in. "The door is open."

The authorities found her pedaling busily on her treadle sewing machine and eating a plate of hot peppers with bread to "throw them off." They questioned her about whether she had helped deliver the child that had been abandoned since she was the local midwife.

My great-grandmother replied that she had not helped a woman deliver a child recently and, furthermore, had no idea who the baby's mother might be. The authorities thanked her for her time and left, never suspecting she was the one who had given birth to the infant.

Then the baby died, and my great-grandmother's nightmare began in earnest.

Everyone in the village knew about the man with the webbed toes, and that man happened to be my great-grandmother's son-in-law. After the abandoned baby died, the villagers learned he'd had webbed toes, too.

As far as the villagers were concerned, those webbed toes were a big clue.

Without the availability or existence of DNA tests in the 1920s, everyone was certain of one thing, whether or not it was true. The man with the webbed toes had fathered the baby with the webbed toes. It was simple math.

The authorities went to the home my great-aunt and her webbed-toed husband shared. They questioned the man, who grew so nervous that he admitted to having an affair with his mother-in-law and fathering her child, a child who was later abandoned on a stranger's doorstep overnight and died as a result of neglect.

The authorities went back to my great-grandmother's house and took her into custody. Everyone in the village protested on her behalf. They insisted she was a good woman and an upstanding citizen and they demanded her release.

The villagers needed their midwife and mortician.

Authorities freed my great-grandmother in short order, but I can't say whether it was due to her many character witnesses or some other reason. That information has been lost over the last hundred years.

Her son-in-law died from pneumonia shortly thereafter, and her daughter never spoke to her again.