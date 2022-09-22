Boss refuses to let teen worker leave as long as customers keep showing up: 'You're never closed if you have customers'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

It was my first night working alone at the ice cream stand, and I was just about to close up for the night. I turned off the outside lights and started cleaning up when I suddenly heard voices outside. I went to the window and saw that there were people lined up, even though the store was clearly closed. They must have found their way through the dark parking lot and come to the window in search of ice cream.

I pointed at the closed sign through the window. "We're closed," I shouted to be heard through the glass.

Just then, the owner of the business stormed through the door. "If there are customers, you have to serve them," he said.

"But I was already closed when they arrived," I protested. "All the lights are off, the window is locked, and the closed signs are in the windows."

"It doesn't matter," he said. "If there are people who want ice cream, serve them. You're never closed if you have customers."

I turned on the lights and started scooping ice cream for the customers. I couldn't believe it—I was working by myself late at night, and now I had to serve a line of people past closing, past quitting time, and most importantly, past my bedtime.

The owner of the business did nothing to help me or his customers. He only prevented me from leaving the ice cream stand until well past midnight when the last customer finally left the parking lot.

We had been "closed" for over two hours by then.

From a business standpoint, I can understand where my boss was coming from. He had a long line of potential customers queuing up in front of his business, and he wanted his share of their money. However, by that standard, we could conceivably have stayed open around the clock, just as long as one person at a time staggered up to the window asking for a late-night ice cream cone.

As an employee, I deserved to know that quitting time was quitting time. A teen girl doesn't want to work scooping ice cream until "whenever." Neither does anyone else. It wasn't fair.

The owner's perspective also created an environment in which the customer is always right, even if they're wrong. If a customer demands to be served after closing, then the employee has to comply, no matter how ridiculous or unfair the request may be.

This customer-is-always-right perspective can lead to terrible customer service. It also puts an unnecessary strain on the employees, who are already working long hours for minimum wage.

The owner's perspective was short-sighted and ultimately harmful to both the business and the employees. Turnover at all his businesses—he had several—was uncommonly high. I, myself, lasted less than a year as one of his employees before we parted ways.

What do you think? Should an employee be forced to stay at work past his or her quitting time because the boss says so? Or does closed mean closed? Comments are welcome.