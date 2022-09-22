Woman develops celebrity crush on Steve Harvey because he's a 'snazzy dresser'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My seventy-nine-year-old mother has a celebrity crush on Steve Harvey. According to my mother, he's the greatest host ever to grace the Family Feud stage. I can't argue with her. He's definitely a riot, but it's not his clever comebacks that keep my mother watching up to four episodes of Family Feud per day.

"He's such a snazzy dresser," my mother gushed. "He has a giant personality and a beautiful smile, and the outfits he wears are awesome. His suits are impeccable. They fit him to a T. He should be on the cover of men's magazines."

Once again, I had to agree. His style is impeccable.

Recently, we were watching him on Family Feud as usual when he appeared wearing his typical dapper suit, this time matched with glittery sneakers.

"Glittery sneakers? Isn't that over the top?" my mother asked.

My mother felt disappointed, and she wasn't afraid to let her disappointment show. "Here is a good-looking man in an expensive tailored suit. Why would he ruin the outfit with a pair of sneakers, glittery sneakers? Why would someone so debonair wear such tacky footwear?"

Here's where my mother and I had to disagree. I loved Steve Harvey's glittery sneakers. I wasn't able to find a picture of them, but I'd bet dollars to donuts that they are from his own personal collection.

"I wonder if he has help picking out his outfits or if he picks them himself," my mother wondered. "Why would anyone choose those sneakers to go with that suit? Maybe it's his wife Marjorie. If it is, then she has great taste, except for those awful sneakers."

My mother continued to rant about the sneakers until she finally said, "I don't care how much money he has. He should know better than to wear something like that. It's just not right."

The glittery sneakers were a bit extra, but I thought they were cool. Even though they're not my style, I think he looks great in them. And I'm sure my mother will continue to watch Family Feud every day, crush on Steve Harvey included, no matter what shoes he wears on his feet.

I even told my mother that I thought she should get a pair of glittery sneakers. "You never know," I said. "You might actually grow to like them."

"No, thank you," my mother said. "I'll stick to my classic Reeboks."

I laughed. "Mom, you're wearing Crocs," I replied.

I doubt my mother will ever come around to the glittery sneakers, but I think they're here to stay. After all, if Steve Harvey can rock them, anyone can. I just might buy a pair myself if I can find them in my size.

What do you think? Are glittery sneakers too much or are they just the right amount of extra?

Who's your celebrity crush? Do you like sparkly sneakers? Comments are welcome.