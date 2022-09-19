Woman struck by an airborne cyclist as she waits at a stop sign

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Cyclists are often considered a scourge by motorists. Like my mother found out, they can also be dangerous. As she waited patiently at a stop sign one day, minding her own business, she was unexpectedly hit by a cyclist who had been knocked off his bike after striking an unmoving car at a stop sign. The impact sent the cyclist flying, and he landed in a heap on the hood of my mother's car. Thankfully, she was not injured, but it serves as a reminder to always be on the lookout for cyclists, no matter where you are.

Here's how it happened: As my mother eased her car onto the highway exit that led to our old neighborhood years ago, she noticed a bicycle on the main road. According to my mother, the cyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

My mother was waiting in line at the stop sign before turning onto the main road when she saw the cyclist crash into the car ahead of her. The man and his bicycle flew straight up into the air and landed atop my mother's 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. My mother wasn't injured, but the incident shook her up.

She sat in stunned silence as the man picked up his bicycle and rode off without saying a word to anyone. "He didn't seem to be aware of his surroundings," my mother told me. "He didn't stop to ask about the damage to our cars, and he didn't stop to let us know if he was okay. He just didn't stop for anything."

The whole incident got me thinking about the dangers of cycling on busy roads. It's important for cyclists to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and to yield to pedestrians and other vehicles when necessary. It's also important for drivers to be aware of cyclists on the road. In this particular instance, my mother was lucky that she wasn't at fault. She was even luckier that no one was injured.

Ever since that day, my mother freezes up when she sees a bicycle on the road. She always tries to give them a wide berth, but she knows that isn't necessarily enough.

After all, on the day of the incident, her car wasn't even moving. There was nothing she could have done to cause or prevent the accident. It was just a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

And that's something we can all relate to, whether we're drivers or cyclists. We've all been in the wrong place at the wrong time before.

"I still wonder if he was okay," my mother told me. "He seemed like he was from the way he pedaled out of there at top speed, but I guess I'll never know."

Have you ever been in a situation where you were struck by something as unusual as an airborne cyclist? Share your story in the comments below.