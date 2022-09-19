Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.

"Who is that for?" I asked him. It wasn't like him to buy me candy, and I felt immediately suspicious.

"It's for whoever wants them," he replied. He couldn't stop himself from grinning.

I raised an eyebrow and kept setting the table while bracing myself for whatever was coming next.

"Do you know what kind of candy this is?" he asked.

"Of course, I know what kind of candy it is," I replied. "Hershey's Kisses and Hershey's Hugs. Hugs and kisses." I looked at him and waited for him to explain why he had bought them.

"That's right," he said. He was beaming. "My new girlfriend bought them for me." Then he laughed.

I couldn't believe what I was hearing. My husband has a new girlfriend? And she bought him candy? I felt like I had been punched in the stomach.

Surely, it must be a joke. That's it, I decided. It's just a joke in poor taste, but a joke in poor taste is still just a joke.

We ate dinner and dropped the topics of hugs and kisses, chocolate or not. I didn't touch the bags of candy. There was something about them that didn't sit right with me. Maybe it was the smirk on his face when he asked me if I knew what they were, but it was probably the joke about his girlfriend buying them for him.

I was starting to think it wasn't a joke after all. Then I caught them together and erased all doubt.

They were riding together in his vehicle when I spotted them. I hadn't been looking for trouble. Crossing their path in the city was a complete and total coincidence. I was going grocery shopping, and they were going somewhere else.

As far as I knew, my husband was at work. So seeing him driving another woman around was surprising. I instinctively knew she was the source of those uneaten chocolates at home.

He saw me following them and pulled over.

I approached the car and knocked on the window. My husband rolled down the window, and I asked him what he was doing.

"I'm just giving my friend a ride," he said. "What are you doing here?"

"I'm getting groceries," I replied. "And you're cheating on me."

The woman in the passenger seat was silent. She looked ashamed, but my husband just looked angry.

"I'm not cheating on you," he said. "She's just a friend."

"A friend who buys you chocolate?" I asked. "I don't think so." I was furious.

With that, I turned and walked away. I didn't need to hear any more lies. And I definitely didn't want to see Hershey's Hugs and Kisses ever again. To this day, I still can't stand them.