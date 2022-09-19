Bank had no money in stock: 'You had one job'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked for a bank that regularly ran out of cash.

They say that working in a bank is a pretty secure job. After all, bankers deal with people's money on a daily basis, so they must know what they're doing, right? Well, I used to work for a bank. And let me tell you, it was anything but secure. In fact, my bank regularly ran out of cash.

I started working at the bank as a teller about six months after I graduated from high school. It was a pretty great gig. I liked my co-workers at first, and the customers weren't too bad either. But then, things started to change. The bank began running out of cash on a regular basis.

Needless to say, it was pretty embarrassing having to explain to customers why we didn't have any cash on hand. And it wasn't just an isolated incident; this happened several times a month. After a while, I started looking for another job. I couldn't stand the thought of having to explain to another customer why we were out of cash yet again.

"You had one job," customers told me over and over. Some of them were trying to be funny. Others were scolding.

We would have to call another bank to get more money to tide us over until the armored car came to restock our vault. Not just another branch of the same bank either, we used to borrow money from an entirely different bank.

It was within walking distance, and one of us bank tellers would walk over on our high heels to fetch a canvas sack of money and carry it back to our bank. In retrospect, that seems rather unsafe.

I had to make the "money run" once myself, and it felt strange to carry $100K in cash out of a bank in a sack when the armored car employees who regularly visited our branch only worked in pairs and were equipped to neutralize any threats.

All I had was a bag of cash, my bare hands, and an impractical pair of shoes that would make running away impossible.

I'd like to say I hope they changed their policies and got their money shipments in order, but they went out of business. The building where I once worked stands empty now, and it is currently for lease. Up until recently, it was a law office.

To be honest, I'd love to peer inside the windows at the place where I worked so long ago, but I know I won't bother. The memories weren't all good. I grew to despise that job.

So, if you're thinking about working in a bank, think twice. You might find yourself in the same situation I did, constantly apologizing because your employer can't seem to keep enough cash on hand. Trust me, it's not worth it. Find another line of work where you don't have to be ashamed of your employer's shortcomings. You'll be much better off in the long run.