Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHnqg_0hxDibQh00
Photo by Mike B/Pexels

My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.

She just wanted my grandfather home with her. Nowhere else.

My grandfather enjoyed walking to a nearby park to watch baseball, and my grandmother devised a devious way to get him to come home early. She gave my mother, who was barely old enough to drive, the keys to my grandfather's brand new car and instructed her to circle the park until my grandfather noticed his new car cruising past.

She did as she was told, taking the car keys and gently easing the car down the narrow driveway in reverse, then making slow and careful circles around the park where my grandfather sat engrossed in watching a baseball game. When she saw him crane his neck in her direction and stand up with a start, she drove home and parked the car in its customary spot.

My grandfather walked home as fast as his short legs could carry him. He was huffing and puffing by the time he reached the house.

He didn't blame my mother for driving his new car without permission because he knew exactly who had put her up to that stunt. And he couldn't blame my grandmother for giving my mother the car keys because he didn't like to ruffle her feathers.

So my grandfather spent the rest of the afternoon into the evening sitting on a lawn chair beside my grandmother in the backyard under their favorite tree, which was the only thing she ever wanted in the first place.

Even though she would sometimes trick him into doing what she wanted, he always forgave her because he knew that's just the way she was. He loved her anyway.

My grandfather passed away a few decades ago, but I'll never forget the lesson he taught me about patience and compromise in relationships. I always smile when I think about the time my grandmother tricked him into coming home early from a baseball game.

It sounds like something I would do... if I had a husband and kids. However, I have neither.

This story is a reminder that in any relationship, patience and compromise are key. That doesn't make my grandmother's actions ethical unless the ends justify the means. What do you think? Do the ends justify the means in this case?

My grandmother may have been possessive, but my grandfather loved her unconditionally. In the end, that's all that mattered to them.

How would you have reacted if you were in my grandfather's position? What do you think would have happened if my mother didn't obey her mother?

Do you think this was a healthy way to show love for someone? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 114

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
185581 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Manager refuses to allow female teen employee to go home sick

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being sick is never fun. You feel awful, you can't focus on anything, and all you really want to do is crawl into bed and sleep for the next week. Unfortunately, sometimes being sick is unavoidable. And when it happens at work, you rarely want to tough it out and stay until the end of your shift. But what if you're working a low-wage job and your boss won't let you go home sick? That's exactly what happened to me.

Read full story
48 comments

We sold microwaved hot dogs for $5 each and made a small fortune

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at an ice cream stand. Occasionally, customers asked for something a little more substantial than ice cream sundaes or thick creamy milkshakes. People on their way home from the nearby beaches often stopped by the ice cream stand, and they were hungry.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman struck by an airborne cyclist as she waits at a stop sign

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Cyclists are often considered a scourge by motorists. Like my mother found out, they can also be dangerous. As she waited patiently at a stop sign one day, minding her own business, she was unexpectedly hit by a cyclist who had been knocked off his bike after striking an unmoving car at a stop sign. The impact sent the cyclist flying, and he landed in a heap on the hood of my mother's car. Thankfully, she was not injured, but it serves as a reminder to always be on the lookout for cyclists, no matter where you are.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.

Read full story
76 comments

Bank had no money in stock: 'You had one job'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a bank that regularly ran out of cash. They say that working in a bank is a pretty secure job. After all, bankers deal with people's money on a daily basis, so they must know what they're doing, right? Well, I used to work for a bank. And let me tell you, it was anything but secure. In fact, my bank regularly ran out of cash.

Read full story
3 comments

Cousins fake uncle's funeral to skip work for a festival: 'We have to get our stories straight'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's amazing how far some people will go to get out of work, even if it means faking a funeral. In this case, two cousins called out to skip work and attend a local festival. To make their story more convincing, they researched a plausible dead uncle from the local obituaries and memorized his name just in case anyone asked for details.

Read full story
4 comments

Sweaty door-to-door salesperson convinces woman to buy cookbooks when she even doesn't cook: 'I felt sorry for him'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was a hot summer day and a door-to-door salesperson caught up to me as I walked to my apartment. This salesperson, red-faced and sweating, tried to catch his breath as he asked me if I liked to cook. When I said no, he looked disappointed but soldiered on and asked if I would be interested in buying a cookbook. Even though I knew I would never use it, something about his determined sales pitch made me feel bad for him, so I ended up buying the cookbook.

Read full story
41 comments

Opinion: I told my 42-year-old coworker he looked good for his age and realized some compliments are better left unsaid

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's funny how we often mistakenly think that someone who is older must look bad. We're so used to assuming people are in their prime at a young age that when we see someone who is older but looks good, it comes as a surprise. Age isn't everything, and it's ridiculous it is to expect someone to look bad simply because they are no longer considered "young."

Read full story
231 comments

Woman terrified when a strange man follows her home to tell her she hit a pigeon: 'Justice for pigeons'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was driving beneath an overpass when a pigeon came out of nowhere and hit her windshield. The poor bird fell to the ground, lifeless.

Read full story
87 comments

Woman has recurring dreams of flying down church steps: What does it mean?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Dreams can be vivid and feel so realistic that they stay with you when you wake up. Some dreams can be vividly strange, leaving you wondering what on earth could have caused them.

Read full story
19 comments

Man offers my mother a job selling sandwiches by calling her fat: 'You look like you like bread'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was approached by a man who offered her a job selling sandwiches. The catch? He told her she looked like she liked bread and implied that her weight was the reason he thought she would be good at the job. Needless to say, my mother was not amused.

Read full story
41 comments

Man devastated when girlfriend encourages him to see other women: 'Let me put it this way, I'm seeing other people'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple in their earlier twenties who dated only a brief while before the woman told her boyfriend she thought they should see other people. She already had someone else in mind, but she didn't tell him that. Rather than ending her current relationship before starting a new one, she thought she could try the old "let's see other people" trick.

Read full story
7 comments

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.

Read full story
609 comments

Store clerk bullied by angry customer with sticky aluminum cans and rubber gloves: 'You have to take them'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Unless you've had the pleasure of working at a grocery store, you probably don't know about the disgusting reality of bottle returns. I was a grocery store clerk running the bottle returns counter, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman finds her mother's lost pear-shaped diamond in vacuum cleaner bag: 'Just when I thought it was gone forever'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt was fortunate enough to score the perfect man and the perfect diamond all in one fell swoop, even if it took her two marriages to get it right.

Read full story
36 comments

Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.

Read full story
174 comments

Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.

Read full story
197 comments

Teen worker gets asked to do a coffee run without a car: 'How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We've all had those first days on the job where everything is new and we don't know what we're doing. For me, one of those moments came when I was asked to do a coffee run.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.

Read full story
335 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy