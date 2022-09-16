Woman terrified when a strange man follows her home to tell her she hit a pigeon: 'Justice for pigeons'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKJPU_0hx5D9X000
Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

My mother was driving beneath an overpass when a pigeon came out of nowhere and hit her windshield. The poor bird fell to the ground, lifeless.

The man driving behind my mother honked his horn angrily. The sound of his repeated honks echoed beneath the overpass.

My mother already felt shaken up by the impact of the bird striking her windshield. The motorist honking his car horn behind her certainly wasn't helping matters. She couldn't wait to get away from the angry driver and go home.

Several blocks, and multiple turns later, my mother realized the man was still driving behind her. She hoped it was a coincidence, but the expression on the man's face told her that wasn't the case.

Every time my mother stopped at a stop sign or a red light, the man would lean out of his driver's side window and call out, "I saw what you did. Justice for pigeons. Justice for pigeons."

When my mother pulled up to our house, she had to put her car in park and get out to pull open the gate that kept strangers out of the driveway.

The man pulled up beside her and continued his tirade. "I saw what you did. Justice for pigeons. Justice for pigeons," he chanted.

My mother turned to glance at him. That was a big mistake.

"You didn't even get out of your car to check on the pigeon and see if it needed help," the man said. He shouted until my mother was safely inside the yard. Fortunately, he didn't follow her onto private property.

"Check on the pigeon to see if it needed help? Did this guy want me to give the bird CPR or something?" my mother asked me. "I felt baffled. I locked my car in the garage, shut the gate, and scurried inside the house, but I expected the authorities to come to my home and question me... all over a pigeon. Fortunately, that didn't happen."

Now, whenever my mother drives beneath an overpass or sees a pigeon, she has an anxiety attack. It's easy to feel helpless when something bad happens, especially if we can't do anything to change the situation. In the case of my mother and the angry driver, it was frustrating for both parties involved. The driver felt that my mother should have helped the pigeon and my mother felt frustrated by his repeated honks and accusations.

There was no excuse for the man following my mother home, no matter how upset he felt at the loss of that pigeon. Although my mother couldn't have done anything to avoid hitting the pigeon, she has since become extra careful around them. She knows that even though accidents happen, it's important to be vigilant and do what she can to prevent them from happening again.

"I'm extra careful around pigeons and overpasses now," she told me, "even though there was nothing I could have done to avoid that pigeon. That pigeon hit me, not the other way around."

Has anyone ever followed you home? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Animals

Comments / 52

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
182305 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Opinion: I told my 42-year-old coworker he looked good for his age and realized some compliments are better left unsaid

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's funny how we often mistakenly think that someone who is older must look bad. We're so used to assuming people are in their prime at a young age that when we see someone who is older but looks good, it comes as a surprise. Age isn't everything, and it's ridiculous it is to expect someone to look bad simply because they are no longer considered "young."

Read full story
23 comments

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.

Read full story
85 comments

Woman has recurring dreams of flying down church steps: What does it mean?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Dreams can be vivid and feel so realistic that they stay with you when you wake up. Some dreams can be vividly strange, leaving you wondering what on earth could have caused them.

Read full story
17 comments

Man offers my mother a job selling sandwiches by calling her fat: 'You look like you like bread'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was approached by a man who offered her a job selling sandwiches. The catch? He told her she looked like she liked bread and implied that her weight was the reason he thought she would be good at the job. Needless to say, my mother was not amused.

Read full story
31 comments

Man devastated when girlfriend encourages him to see other women: 'Let me put it this way, I'm seeing other people'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple in their earlier twenties who dated only a brief while before the woman told her boyfriend she thought they should see other people. She already had someone else in mind, but she didn't tell him that. Rather than ending her current relationship before starting a new one, she thought she could try the old "let's see other people" trick.

Read full story
3 comments

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.

Read full story
528 comments

Store clerk bullied by angry customer with sticky aluminum cans and rubber gloves: 'You have to take them'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Unless you've had the pleasure of working at a grocery store, you probably don't know about the disgusting reality of bottle returns. I was a grocery store clerk running the bottle returns counter, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman finds her mother's lost pear-shaped diamond in vacuum cleaner bag: 'Just when I thought it was gone forever'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt was fortunate enough to score the perfect man and the perfect diamond all in one fell swoop, even if it took her two marriages to get it right.

Read full story
27 comments

Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.

Read full story
152 comments

Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.

Read full story
181 comments

Teen worker gets asked to do a coffee run without a car: 'How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We've all had those first days on the job where everything is new and we don't know what we're doing. For me, one of those moments came when I was asked to do a coffee run.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.

Read full story
200 comments

Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.

Read full story
215 comments

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.

Read full story
150 comments

Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.

Read full story
39 comments

Woman floods laundromat with suds when she uses too much soap: 'The entire floor was an ocean of suds up to my ankles'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother is a bit of a klutz, and that often gets her into trouble. When she was newly married, she went to the laundromat and washed her clothes in one of the big front-loading machines. She put in a load of laundry and then added what she thought was the correct amount of soap. Unfortunately, she must have miscalculated, because the machine started spewing suds everywhere. The suds quickly filled the room, and my mother was so embarrassed that she had to call for help.

Read full story
60 comments

4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.

Read full story
1426 comments

Extreme coupon lady brings teen grocery store cashier to tears: 'Just take my coupons before I have you fired'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. During my last year of high school, I worked as a grocery store cashier. Most of the customers were tolerable at best. The rest of them were unbearable.

Read full story
425 comments

Teen worker quits mid-shift after coworker bullies her and makes fun of her boots: 'How can you fire me for quitting?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When you're a teenager, getting your first job can be a big deal. It's a chance to learn responsibility, earn some spending money, and maybe even get a taste of the real world. But it can also be tough, especially if you have to deal with bullies at work.

Read full story
859 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy