Woman has recurring dreams of flying down church steps: What does it mean?

Dreams can be vivid and feel so realistic that they stay with you when you wake up. Some dreams can be vividly strange, leaving you wondering what on earth could have caused them.

There are many plausible explanations for strange dreams. Maybe you’ve seen something odd on TV just before bed, or you ate something weird that’s given you indigestion. Some medications can also cause unusual dreams.

My mother has had the same recurring dream for decades. In her dream, she is flying down the stairs of the century-and-a-half-year-old Catholic Church in her hometown. The dream started when she was a newlywed and persists to this day more than half a century later.

In her dream of flying, everyone stares at her, but she doesn't mind their stares because the feeling of lightness and weightlessness is so satisfying. It always surprised her in the dream when she woke up at the bottom of the stairs, unharmed but feeling a bit disappointed it was only a dream.

What could cause such a vivid and long-standing dream? Someone once told her the dreams referred to the fact that she and my father were never married in the Catholic Church. A justice of the peace performed the ceremony instead.

My mother doesn't believe this interpretation, but who knows? Maybe the dream is her subconscious mind’s way of gently reminding her she should have had a big white wedding, as her sisters did.

What do dreams of flying mean?

"These dreams can represent an unconscious desire in the dreamer to free themselves from their problems, but the act of flying indicates that the power is there to do so, requiring the dreamer to reflect on new approaches to old problems [ Source ]."

Some people believe they represent a desire to be free from the constraints of everyday life. Others interpret them as a yearning for spiritual transcendence.

Still, others believe that dreams of flying are simply a manifestation of the human brain’s capacity for abstract thinking. We can fly in our dreams because we can think about flying, even though we know it’s impossible.

What do dreams of a church mean?

The following interpretation could relate to my mother having been married by a justice of the peace instead of a Catholic priest:

"Sometimes we dream about churches when we feel guilt about something we did. Maybe the church in your dream appeared because you feel ashamed due to some actions from the past and you seek God’s forgiveness for that [ Source ]."

Lastly, what do dreams about stairs mean?

There are many interpretations of dreaming about stairs, but one plausible explanation is that they represent the different levels or stages of our lives. As we go up or down the stairs in our dreams, we may be reflecting on our journey through life so far, and all the ups and downs we have experienced.

"Dreams about stairs are a strong sign of personal growth. Stairs may indicate the action of walking or climbing, which involves their contact with our feet. This is a strong sign of transition or a change at a very personal level. Growth in terms of knowledge or spirituality is also associated with staircases [ Source ]."

