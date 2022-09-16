Man offers my mother a job selling sandwiches by calling her fat: 'You look like you like bread'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother was approached by a man who offered her a job selling sandwiches. The catch? He told her she looked like she liked bread and implied that her weight was the reason he thought she would be good at the job. Needless to say, my mother was not amused.

While it is true that she does enjoy eating bread, she did not appreciate being told that her weight makes her a good sandwich salesperson. And frankly, I can't say that I blame her. It's one thing to enjoy eating bread; it's another to be judged solely on your physical appearance.

Here's how it happened:

My father loves fresh-baked bread. When my parents bought their first house, they picked a place diagonally across the street from the local bakery.

My mother would cross the intersection daily, purchase two dinner rolls, and walk back home. After thirty years of living in the old house in the city, they bought a new house in the country.

The local bakery was no longer within walking distance. My mother got in her car every day and drove five minutes to the local bakery in a neighboring town. She'd buy two dinner rolls and drive home.

My mother was in the bakery one day, just minding her business and waiting for her turn to order two dinner rolls as usual, when an older man emerged from the back room and approached her. She tried to avoid eye contact, but the man made a beeline for her and gave her an appraising look.

"Hello," the man began. "You look like you like bread."

"Excuse me?" my mother replied. "I mean. We're at a bakery. So ..."

"Here's what I was thinking," the man continued. "I'm planning to make and sell sandwiches to sell to the lunch crowd. You look like you'd be perfect for the job."

"What?" my mother asked. "Why?"

"Well, you know," he carried on, "you're fat, so you must like to eat. You'd do a great job sandwiches."

My mother felt offended, but she tried not to show it. "I don't think one thing has anything to do with the other," she replied.

"What a strange way to offer someone a job," my mother told me later that afternoon. "I can't imagine why he thought that was an effective approach. All it made me want to do was find another bakery."

My mother wanted to avoid the man after that. Unfortunately, it was the only bakery in the area. So she continued buying her bread rolls there; fortunately, she never saw the man again.

Later, she learned the man was the bakery owner's father. Sadly, he never got to realize his dream of opening his own lunch counter stocked with sandwiches and a jolly fat woman who liked to work around food. He passed away not long after offering my mother the job.

Would you accept a job offer like that? Comments are welcome.