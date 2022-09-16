Man offers my mother a job selling sandwiches by calling her fat: 'You look like you like bread'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yBs8_0hwmYZJd00
Photo by Amina Filkins/Pexels

My mother was approached by a man who offered her a job selling sandwiches. The catch? He told her she looked like she liked bread and implied that her weight was the reason he thought she would be good at the job. Needless to say, my mother was not amused.

While it is true that she does enjoy eating bread, she did not appreciate being told that her weight makes her a good sandwich salesperson. And frankly, I can't say that I blame her. It's one thing to enjoy eating bread; it's another to be judged solely on your physical appearance.

Here's how it happened:

My father loves fresh-baked bread. When my parents bought their first house, they picked a place diagonally across the street from the local bakery.

My mother would cross the intersection daily, purchase two dinner rolls, and walk back home. After thirty years of living in the old house in the city, they bought a new house in the country.

The local bakery was no longer within walking distance. My mother got in her car every day and drove five minutes to the local bakery in a neighboring town. She'd buy two dinner rolls and drive home.

My mother was in the bakery one day, just minding her business and waiting for her turn to order two dinner rolls as usual, when an older man emerged from the back room and approached her. She tried to avoid eye contact, but the man made a beeline for her and gave her an appraising look.

"Hello," the man began. "You look like you like bread."

"Excuse me?" my mother replied. "I mean. We're at a bakery. So ..."

"Here's what I was thinking," the man continued. "I'm planning to make and sell sandwiches to sell to the lunch crowd. You look like you'd be perfect for the job."

"What?" my mother asked. "Why?"

"Well, you know," he carried on, "you're fat, so you must like to eat. You'd do a great job sandwiches."

My mother felt offended, but she tried not to show it. "I don't think one thing has anything to do with the other," she replied.

"What a strange way to offer someone a job," my mother told me later that afternoon. "I can't imagine why he thought that was an effective approach. All it made me want to do was find another bakery."

My mother wanted to avoid the man after that. Unfortunately, it was the only bakery in the area. So she continued buying her bread rolls there; fortunately, she never saw the man again.

Later, she learned the man was the bakery owner's father. Sadly, he never got to realize his dream of opening his own lunch counter stocked with sandwiches and a jolly fat woman who liked to work around food. He passed away not long after offering my mother the job.

Would you accept a job offer like that? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Food# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 41

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
185275 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman struck by an airborne cyclist as she waits at a stop sign

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Cyclists are often considered a scourge by motorists. Like my mother found out, they can also be dangerous. As she waited patiently at a stop sign one day, minding her own business, she was unexpectedly hit by a cyclist who had been knocked off his bike after striking an unmoving car at a stop sign. The impact sent the cyclist flying, and he landed in a heap on the hood of my mother's car. Thankfully, she was not injured, but it serves as a reminder to always be on the lookout for cyclists, no matter where you are.

Read full story
3 comments

Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.

Read full story
55 comments

Bank had no money in stock: 'You had one job'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a bank that regularly ran out of cash. They say that working in a bank is a pretty secure job. After all, bankers deal with people's money on a daily basis, so they must know what they're doing, right? Well, I used to work for a bank. And let me tell you, it was anything but secure. In fact, my bank regularly ran out of cash.

Read full story
3 comments

Sweaty door-to-door salesperson convinces woman to buy cookbooks when she even doesn't cook: 'I felt sorry for him'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was a hot summer day and a door-to-door salesperson caught up to me as I walked to my apartment. This salesperson, red-faced and sweating, tried to catch his breath as he asked me if I liked to cook. When I said no, he looked disappointed but soldiered on and asked if I would be interested in buying a cookbook. Even though I knew I would never use it, something about his determined sales pitch made me feel bad for him, so I ended up buying the cookbook.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: I told my 42-year-old coworker he looked good for his age and realized some compliments are better left unsaid

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's funny how we often mistakenly think that someone who is older must look bad. We're so used to assuming people are in their prime at a young age that when we see someone who is older but looks good, it comes as a surprise. Age isn't everything, and it's ridiculous it is to expect someone to look bad simply because they are no longer considered "young."

Read full story
218 comments

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.

Read full story
112 comments

Woman terrified when a strange man follows her home to tell her she hit a pigeon: 'Justice for pigeons'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was driving beneath an overpass when a pigeon came out of nowhere and hit her windshield. The poor bird fell to the ground, lifeless.

Read full story
76 comments

Woman has recurring dreams of flying down church steps: What does it mean?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Dreams can be vivid and feel so realistic that they stay with you when you wake up. Some dreams can be vividly strange, leaving you wondering what on earth could have caused them.

Read full story
19 comments

Man devastated when girlfriend encourages him to see other women: 'Let me put it this way, I'm seeing other people'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple in their earlier twenties who dated only a brief while before the woman told her boyfriend she thought they should see other people. She already had someone else in mind, but she didn't tell him that. Rather than ending her current relationship before starting a new one, she thought she could try the old "let's see other people" trick.

Read full story
7 comments

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.

Read full story
607 comments

Store clerk bullied by angry customer with sticky aluminum cans and rubber gloves: 'You have to take them'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Unless you've had the pleasure of working at a grocery store, you probably don't know about the disgusting reality of bottle returns. I was a grocery store clerk running the bottle returns counter, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience.

Read full story
24 comments

Woman finds her mother's lost pear-shaped diamond in vacuum cleaner bag: 'Just when I thought it was gone forever'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt was fortunate enough to score the perfect man and the perfect diamond all in one fell swoop, even if it took her two marriages to get it right.

Read full story
34 comments

Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.

Read full story
171 comments

Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.

Read full story
193 comments

Teen worker gets asked to do a coffee run without a car: 'How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We've all had those first days on the job where everything is new and we don't know what we're doing. For me, one of those moments came when I was asked to do a coffee run.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.

Read full story
326 comments

Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.

Read full story
253 comments

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.

Read full story
159 comments

Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy