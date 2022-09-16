Man devastated when girlfriend encourages him to see other women: 'Let me put it this way, I'm seeing other people'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQS3V_0hvCzp9500
Photo by Hamann La/Pexels

I knew a couple in their earlier twenties who dated only a brief while before the woman told her boyfriend she thought they should see other people. She already had someone else in mind, but she didn't tell him that. Rather than ending her current relationship before starting a new one, she thought she could try the old "let's see other people" trick.

The guy was devastated. He had thought they were exclusive. He didn't want to date anyone else.

The man said he had no interest in dating other women, but his girlfriend assured him that she was "totally fine" with it and that she "trusted" him. He reluctantly agreed to try dating other people, but the experience was so unpleasant that he soon gave up and told his girlfriend he wanted to focus on their relationship. That's when things took a turn for the worse.

According to the man, his girlfriend became "cold and distant," and he soon realized that she had been seeing other people while encouraging him to do the same. "It was like a knife through my heart," he told me. "I confronted her about it and she just shrugged her shoulders and said, 'What's wrong with seeing other people? I thought you were doing the same.'"

The man ended the relationship shortly thereafter. It took him years to get over her.

As it turned out, that was exactly what she wanted all along. She had used him to fulfill her own needs and then dumped him when she was done. It's a cold, heartless way to treat someone you claim to care about. If you're considering dating other people while in a relationship, make sure you're both on the same page and your partner isn't agreeing just to placate you or to salvage a love that's already dead.

Be kind. Be considerate. Be honest. Don't lead people on. Don't play games. Don't use them for your own needs and then discard them when you're done. That's just mean.

This story has a happy ending, though. The guy met someone new and they're now happily married with two kids. He's glad his ex encouraged him to date other people because it eventually led him to the love of his life. So, even though it hurt at the time, he was grateful for the experience in the end.

His ex-girlfriend married the man who inspired her to say they should date other people. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't fare quite as well. They divorced several years later, and they share one adult child, a daughter.

In the world of dating, there are few things more heartbreaking than being betrayed by someone you thought you could trust. If you're in a relationship, be sure to communicate with your partner frequently about your expectations and boundaries. And if you're ever unlucky enough to experience betrayal, know that you're not alone.

Has anything like this ever happened to you? What did you do? Comments are welcome.

