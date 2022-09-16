Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.

"Sometimes it was like a real-life soap opera," she told me. "Other times, it was a comedy routine. One time, I was cleaning up the area near the cash registers when a chatty little girl and her mother approached. They got in line, and I continued straightening the nearby shelves and end caps."

As my mother worked, the little girl saw another woman walk past with a baby in her carriage. She turned to her mom. "Mommy," she said, "where do babies come from?"

My mother perked up. She figured the conversation was about to get a lot more interesting.

"Babies come from God," the little girl's mother replied. "God makes them."

The little girl thought about her mother's answer for a moment before asking a followup question. "Where does God get all that skin?"

My mother glanced at the little girl and tried not to laugh. "If she was a little older, I would have told her God buys all that skin at Walmart," she told me, "but I wasn't sure if her mother would have appreciated the joke. So I kept quiet and stuck to doing my work."

Then another customer in line joined the conversation. "You know," he said, "the Bible does say that God created humans from the dust of the earth. So maybe God gets all that skin from Walmart."

My mother smiled to herself when she heard the exact answer she wanted to give. Still, she kept quiet.

The little girl's mother looked at the man for a moment before responding. "Actually, the Bible says that God created humans from his own image. So I don't think Walmart has anything to do with it." She seemed displeased by the turn the conversation had taken.

Then a woman spoke up. "You know," she said, "there are a lot of different interpretations of the Bible. I think it's possible that God gets all that skin from Walmart."

At this point, my mother couldn't help herself. She chuckled aloud and shook her head.

The discussion continued as other customers joined in, but my mother had to move on to other tasks. She didn't hear the rest of the conversation, but she was glad that the little girl had sparked a theological discussion at the checkout line.

"I sure wish I'd been there to hear the rest of the conversation," my mother told me. "I bet it got wild."

