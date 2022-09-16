Store clerk bullied by angry customer with sticky aluminum cans and rubber gloves: 'You have to take them'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Unless you've had the pleasure of working at a grocery store, you probably don't know about the disgusting reality of bottle returns. I was a grocery store clerk running the bottle returns counter, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience.

Customers would return empty cans and bottles for a nickel apiece. We had a sign stating all cans and bottles must be washed prior to returning them, but that didn't stop people from returning them dirty. One customer, in particular, came in every day to return the maximum number of aluminum cans.

She worked at a local high school, and she collected all the dirty cans from the students after lunch. Then she returned them to us and collected the five-cent deposit on every can. It was a nice little side hustle for her. It was not quite as nice for the clerk on duty. The cans were always smelly and sticky.

The customer wore rubber gloves to handle them. As a worker, I had no such protection. I had no choice but to handle filthy cans with my hands. All I could imagine was touching a stranger's saliva. Correction: many strangers.

The thing that finally tipped me over the edge was when she started bringing in Ziploc bags full of half-eaten food alongside the cans. She would just dump them out onto the counter along with everything else, and I would have to sort through it all to find the recyclables. It got to the point where I would literally dry heave every time she came in.

"You're supposed to wash these before you bring them in," I told her more than once. "Read the sign."

"You have to take them," she replied. "It's the law." She refused to rinse her cans, and she got away with it, too.

Working at the bottle returns counter wasn't exactly my dream job, but I needed something to tide me over until I found something better. Unfortunately, dealing with that one gross customer made it more than intolerable—it made it unsafe.

Although it may seem like a small thing, having to deal with dirty cans on a daily basis took a toll on me, both mentally and physically. Every time that woman came into the store, I couldn't help but think about all the germs she was bringing in with her. I tried my best to wash my hands thoroughly after each shift, but it wasn't enough. After a few months of dealing with this issue, I started getting sick more often than usual.

Needless to say, I left that job as soon as I could, and this was just one of many reasons. It was gross beyond belief. So the next time you're considering returning your cans and bottles without washing them first, think about the poor worker who has to handle them. Do them—and yourself—a favor and give them a good rinse before you bring them back to the store.