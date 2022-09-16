Woman finds her mother's lost pear-shaped diamond in vacuum cleaner bag: 'Just when I thought it was gone forever'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My aunt was fortunate enough to score the perfect man and the perfect diamond all in one fell swoop, even if it took her two marriages to get it right.

Her second husband was a little younger than she was, but that was okay. He had exquisite taste in both women and diamond rings. He bought her a beautiful, brilliant, pear-shaped diamond and had it set in a lovely ring.

My aunt was enamored of that ring, and she wore it with pride for many years until one day, the unthinkable happened. She looked down to admire her beloved ring, and it didn't look right.

The diamond had fallen out of the ring.

My aunt panicked. She scoured the house, and she called her adult daughter to come over and help her look. Together, they crawled from room to room, searching for the precious stone.

My cousin made my aunt retrace her steps repeatedly. She asked her when she had last seen the diamond; my aunt didn't know. She asked her what she had done all day, step-by-step. Then she inspected the carpet. There wasn't a single speck of lint in sight.

"I have an idea," my cousin said. "Where's your vacuum cleaner?" She opened the vacuum cleaner, removed the full vacuum cleaner bag, and spread the contents on newspapers to catch the debris.

My cousin combed through the dirt, dust, and hair a little at a time. She pinched the debris and broke it apart with her fingers, looking for the diamond.

Just as she reached the end, she found it. There was a pebble-sized substance covered in dirt pinched between her thumb and forefinger. "I found something," she exclaimed.

Sure enough, it was my aunt's pear-shaped diamond that had fallen from her engagement ring while she was vacuuming the floors earlier that day. It was safe and sound, undamaged, and ready to be taken to the jeweler to be replaced in its setting.

My aunt was beyond relieved. "Just when I thought it was lost forever," she said. She hugged her daughter, and they laughed and cried together at the happy ending. They also vacuumed the house from top to bottom to trap the dirt that had escaped from opening the vacuum cleaner bag and rummaging through its contents.

It was a mess.

If you're ever worried that you've lost a precious piece of jewelry, search high and low, and then check the vacuum cleaner. You just might find what you're looking for in the most unlikely of places.

This story has a moral: never underestimate the power of a good vacuum cleaner. Not only can it help you keep your floors clean, but it might just save your diamond engagement ring, too.

Have you ever lost a stone from an important piece of jewelry? How did you find it? Comments are welcome.