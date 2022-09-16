Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.

My mother's side of the family has no such obsession with funeral flowers. My mother always says she couldn't care less about sending or receiving flowers on such sad and solemn occasions. "Flowers won't bring anybody back," she told me. "I don't care how pretty they are, how large or small they are, or how much they cost. What is the difference? It doesn't matter."

Not my father's family. They will climb on chairs to reach cards stuck on flower arrangements hung out of reach just to make sure they know who sent what. Then they will stack the cards and take notes on them so they don't miss a thing.

With every mourner who arrives at the funeral home, an aunt will provide a tour. "Those are the flowers I sent. Those are the flowers you sent." And so on until she has paired all flowers with their appropriate mourners.

Years ago, my aunts would flock to the florist together following a death in the family. They wanted to make sure the others wouldn't outshine their flowers. They also wanted to ensure no two flower arrangements would be the same. That would have been a travesty.

They encouraged my mother to accompany them on these excursions to the florist shop, but my mother did her best not to join her in-laws. "Who cares if there are identical flower arrangements?" she asked.

On one occasion, my mother ordered flowers online and had them delivered to the funeral home after a relative's death. One of my father's close family members called my mother on the phone following the funeral service to shame her for sending flowers that were too small.

"Why did you send cheap, small flowers?" my aunt asked her. "I could not believe how shabby your flower arrangement was. You would have been better off not sending anything at all than sending something so cheap."

For the record, the flower arrangement may have been small, but it was not cheap. My mother had spent an exorbitant amount of money on them, hoping to appease my father's family.

The next time a family member passed away, my mother sent nothing. That sent my father's family into a frenzy trying to figure out where the flowers from my parents were. They double-checked and triple-checked the cards on every flower arrangement and came up with nothing.

"They were beside themselves," my mother told me, "but it's nobody's business what flowers I send, the size of the flower arrangement, how much it cost, or whether I sent anything at all. A funeral is not a flower arranging competition."

How would you handle family members with such extreme opinions about flower arrangements at a funeral? Comments are welcome.