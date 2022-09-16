Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.

As a shy high-school senior who attended an all-girls school, the prospect of spending time with two cute boys my age was both thrilling and terrifying. I tried to play it cool, but inside I was freaking out. What if they didn't like me? What if I said something stupid? I just wanted to belong.

As it turned out, I was worried about the wrong things. The boys were perfectly nice, and we had a great time talking as we walked. They were funny and charming, and we had a lot in common when it came to the music and the movies we enjoyed. Things were going great.

I figured at this rate, all I had to do was pick my favorite, and I might even have a boyfriend before summer.

We made our way across the parking lot into a nearby discount retail store, where my two potential new friends started acting shady. I thought we were just shopping, but they were shoplifting. I felt mortified.

"Keep your eyes open and make sure no one comes down this aisle," one of them said. Just like that, I was an accomplice.

I felt shocked. And then I felt scared. I had never been in trouble before and didn't want to get arrested. I begged them to stop, but they wouldn't listen. I wanted to disappear into a hole in the ground.

I was relieved when they finally got what they wanted, and we left the store. They didn't get caught. We didn't become friends, and I never hung out with them again.

We still worked together for the next year, but our interaction was minimal. I never told them how I felt about what they had done that day. It wasn't so much their actions that bothered me; it was the thought that their actions could have had repercussions for me.

I learned a lot from that experience, including the fact that just because someone seems nice, it doesn't mean they are. I also learned that I never wanted to be in a situation like that again.

Now, years later, I can look back on that incident and laugh. At the time, it was definitely not funny. Fortunately, I survived my first foray into the world of shoplifting, and I'm a better person for it.

I was incredibly lucky that nothing worse happened to me that day. It was a lesson in how easily things can go wrong, and how important it is to be careful about whom you trust.

Since then, I've been much more cautious about the people I spend time with. I'm more selective about who I let into my life, and I've learned that it's better to be alone than to be in bad company.

