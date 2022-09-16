Teen worker gets asked to do a coffee run without a car: 'How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

We've all had those first days on the job where everything is new and we don't know what we're doing. For me, one of those moments came when I was asked to do a coffee run.

I had just clocked in on a Saturday morning when the office lady asked if I wanted to do a coffee run. I had never heard of a coffee run before, but I agreed to do it. "Sure," I replied. "I'll do it."

To my surprise, she handed me a long list of coffee instructions, muffin types, and donut varieties, along with a handful of breakfast sandwiches, and a smoothie. I looked up at her quizzically. Already, I was wondering how long it would take me to walk to the nearest coffee shop and back and how I would carry all that stuff.

I could toss all the food into a big plastic bag, but how was I going to balance a half-dozen cups of coffee without spilling them?

"Do you have a car?" the office lady asked me as I stood still as a statue and plotted my next move.

"No," I replied. "My mother drove me to work. I don't even have my driver's license yet."

"How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?" she asked.

"I don't know," I said. "I didn't know what a coffee run was."

She laughed, and I joined in the laughter. Then she called someone else to do the coffee run, but first, she asked him if he had a car. He did.

My coworker took the list and escaped our mutual workplace with glee. I, on the other hand, was left standing there like a fool. Has everyone heard of a coffee run but me? I wondered.

What is a coffee run? For those of you who don't know, a coffee run is when somebody goes to pick up coffee for their co-workers. It's a way to get to know your co-workers and build relationships with them. It's also a great way to get out of the office and clear your head for a bit.

When you do a coffee run, you have the opportunity to talk to your co-workers and get to know them better. It's great for bonding. Let's be honest, who doesn't love being handed a hot cup of coffee at work? Coffee runs are win-win for everyone involved.

If you ever have the chance to do a coffee run, take it, but only if you actually have a car. Also, if someone asks you to do something you've never heard of, it's okay to ask what it entails.

We've all been there before. The most important thing is to not be afraid to ask questions and learn from your mistakes. That's how we grow.

Do you have any funny or memorable stories from your first days on the job? Share them with me in the comments below.