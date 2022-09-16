Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.

One of the biggest problems with tenants besides the inevitable damage they cause and the noise they make is the cockroaches. Obviously, not every tenant brings roaches into the house, but one is more than enough.

My parents had never seen a cockroach before their third-floor tenant moved into the house. That was about to change in a big way.

He was a single guy in his thirties who had been living with his sister prior to moving into my parents' third-floor apartment. He had packed all his belongings into boxes and left them sitting in his sister's house for months in anticipation of getting his own place.

Unfortunately, the man's sister had roaches, and his belongings all tucked into their cardboard boxes also had roaches. When he moved his belongings into my parents' house, the roaches moved in, too.

The first sign that something was wrong was when my mother found baby cockroaches on the food she had cooked for dinner. "I left the food on the counter to cool off while I went outside to do some gardening," she told me. "When I came back inside, I saw little cockroaches swarming my meal. I tossed it in the trash and made ham and cheese sandwiches for dinner that night, but I knew that wouldn't be the end of it."

My parents knew they had to pay a visit to their new tenant. They dreaded it. In their experience, tenants prefer to be left alone. So do landlords. No one likes to have the cockroaches talk. With heavy hearts, they made their way up the stairs to the third-floor apartment and knocked on the door.

The tenant let them in and readily agreed to allow them to look around. It was horrifying. There was garbage overflowing the kitchen trash basket, crusty dishes in the sink, and trails of sticky soda pop drying in lines and puddles on the floors.

"We felt shocked and disgusted when we finally saw the apartment," my mother told me. "There were cockroaches crawling everywhere. They were crawling all over the filthy stove top and hidden inside the inner workings of the wall clock. Gross."

"Just the spilled soda alone must have given the roaches the energy they needed to thrive and multiply," my mother observed. "We had to do something about this immediately."

"What did you do?" I asked her.

"We called an exterminator," she said. "It was the only thing we could do. We couldn't have our home overrun with cockroaches."

The exterminator came and took care of the problem, but my parents had to pay a hefty fee. They also asked their tenant to sign a lease agreement that included a clause about keeping the apartment clean and free of pests.

Have you ever battled these pesky critters? Comments are welcome.