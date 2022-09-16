Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4a3p_0htcza8w00
Photo by Anna Guerrero/Pexels

Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.

My parents lived in a three-family house on one side of the street, and my grandparents lived on the opposite side. Their front doorways didn't face each other, but the walking distance between them was ten seconds if you walked at a good clip. My parents owned both properties, including their parking lots, garages, and gardens.

"Your grandfather was a nightmare," my mother confided. "I remember one time we were growing kale in our garden across the street. The garden was in the yard next to the house where they lived. It was an enormous yard with enough space for our garden and a garden of his own. Yet, he still got into our vegetables every year."

Since my father worked long hours to support the family financially, my mother worked as a stay-at-home spouse and parent. One of her daily chores was watering the vegetable garden, pulling weeds, and making sure the vegetables were free from insects and other pests.

My parents were generous with their crops. If a family member or a neighbor wanted tomatoes or cucumbers, they were always happy to share a basket of homegrown veggies. My mother was especially proud of her kale.

"It was lush, green, and healthy," my mother told me. "I spent many hours tending that kale."

One day, my mother looked out the window and saw her father-in-law carrying a massive bundle of kale down the street. He had harvested the kale and tied it into a bundle with rope. Now, he was transporting it somewhere.

My mother felt shocked to watch her entire kale crop being carried down the street. She watched from the living room window until my grandfather turned the corner and she couldn't see him anymore.

She didn't know where he was going, but she had a pretty good idea. My mother scurried across the street to her vegetable garden and sure enough, her kale was all gone. Only the stalks and roots remained.

My mother walked up the street, and around the corner to the small local ethnic market that served our
Portuguese-centric neighborhood. There was my grandfather, selling the kale my mother had grown and cultivated.

He saw her standing there and made a face. "Is there a problem?" he asked.

My mother smiled sweetly. "No, of course not," she replied. She didn't make a scene, but she never grew kale again.

"I was furious," my mother told me, "but I wouldn't give him the satisfaction of letting him know I was mad. It wasn't worth fighting over kale."

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Food

Comments / 143

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
180555 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.

Read full story
67 comments

Woman terrified when a strange man follows her home to tell her she hit a pigeon: 'Justice for pigeons'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was driving beneath an overpass when a pigeon came out of nowhere and hit her windshield. The poor bird fell to the ground, lifeless.

Read full story
30 comments

Woman has recurring dreams of flying down church steps: What does it mean?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Dreams can be vivid and feel so realistic that they stay with you when you wake up. Some dreams can be vividly strange, leaving you wondering what on earth could have caused them.

Read full story
16 comments

Man offers my mother a job selling sandwiches by calling her fat: 'You look like you like bread'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was approached by a man who offered her a job selling sandwiches. The catch? He told her she looked like she liked bread and implied that her weight was the reason he thought she would be good at the job. Needless to say, my mother was not amused.

Read full story
21 comments

Man devastated when girlfriend encourages him to see other women: 'Let me put it this way, I'm seeing other people'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple in their earlier twenties who dated only a brief while before the woman told her boyfriend she thought they should see other people. She already had someone else in mind, but she didn't tell him that. Rather than ending her current relationship before starting a new one, she thought she could try the old "let's see other people" trick.

Read full story
3 comments

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.

Read full story
476 comments

Store clerk bullied by angry customer with sticky aluminum cans and rubber gloves: 'You have to take them'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Unless you've had the pleasure of working at a grocery store, you probably don't know about the disgusting reality of bottle returns. I was a grocery store clerk running the bottle returns counter, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman finds her mother's lost pear-shaped diamond in vacuum cleaner bag: 'Just when I thought it was gone forever'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt was fortunate enough to score the perfect man and the perfect diamond all in one fell swoop, even if it took her two marriages to get it right.

Read full story
24 comments

Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.

Read full story
138 comments

Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.

Read full story
168 comments

Teen worker gets asked to do a coffee run without a car: 'How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We've all had those first days on the job where everything is new and we don't know what we're doing. For me, one of those moments came when I was asked to do a coffee run.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.

Read full story
137 comments

Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.

Read full story
187 comments

Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.

Read full story
39 comments

Woman floods laundromat with suds when she uses too much soap: 'The entire floor was an ocean of suds up to my ankles'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother is a bit of a klutz, and that often gets her into trouble. When she was newly married, she went to the laundromat and washed her clothes in one of the big front-loading machines. She put in a load of laundry and then added what she thought was the correct amount of soap. Unfortunately, she must have miscalculated, because the machine started spewing suds everywhere. The suds quickly filled the room, and my mother was so embarrassed that she had to call for help.

Read full story
58 comments

4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.

Read full story
1273 comments

Extreme coupon lady brings teen grocery store cashier to tears: 'Just take my coupons before I have you fired'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. During my last year of high school, I worked as a grocery store cashier. Most of the customers were tolerable at best. The rest of them were unbearable.

Read full story
302 comments

Teen worker quits mid-shift after coworker bullies her and makes fun of her boots: 'How can you fire me for quitting?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When you're a teenager, getting your first job can be a big deal. It's a chance to learn responsibility, earn some spending money, and maybe even get a taste of the real world. But it can also be tough, especially if you have to deal with bullies at work.

Read full story
828 comments

Woman calls husband her personal 'seamstress': 'Why should I learn to do it myself when he does it so well?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt always bragged about how she had her own personal seamstress at home. Her "seamstress" was my uncle, who was adept at using a sewing machine despite no formal training.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy