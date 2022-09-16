Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.

My parents lived in a three-family house on one side of the street, and my grandparents lived on the opposite side. Their front doorways didn't face each other, but the walking distance between them was ten seconds if you walked at a good clip. My parents owned both properties, including their parking lots, garages, and gardens.

"Your grandfather was a nightmare," my mother confided. "I remember one time we were growing kale in our garden across the street. The garden was in the yard next to the house where they lived. It was an enormous yard with enough space for our garden and a garden of his own. Yet, he still got into our vegetables every year."

Since my father worked long hours to support the family financially, my mother worked as a stay-at-home spouse and parent. One of her daily chores was watering the vegetable garden, pulling weeds, and making sure the vegetables were free from insects and other pests.

My parents were generous with their crops. If a family member or a neighbor wanted tomatoes or cucumbers, they were always happy to share a basket of homegrown veggies. My mother was especially proud of her kale.

"It was lush, green, and healthy," my mother told me. "I spent many hours tending that kale."

One day, my mother looked out the window and saw her father-in-law carrying a massive bundle of kale down the street. He had harvested the kale and tied it into a bundle with rope. Now, he was transporting it somewhere.

My mother felt shocked to watch her entire kale crop being carried down the street. She watched from the living room window until my grandfather turned the corner and she couldn't see him anymore.

She didn't know where he was going, but she had a pretty good idea. My mother scurried across the street to her vegetable garden and sure enough, her kale was all gone. Only the stalks and roots remained.

My mother walked up the street, and around the corner to the small local ethnic market that served our

Portuguese-centric neighborhood. There was my grandfather, selling the kale my mother had grown and cultivated.

He saw her standing there and made a face. "Is there a problem?" he asked.

My mother smiled sweetly. "No, of course not," she replied. She didn't make a scene, but she never grew kale again.

"I was furious," my mother told me, "but I wouldn't give him the satisfaction of letting him know I was mad. It wasn't worth fighting over kale."

