Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.

My father was a handyman, and there wasn't anything he couldn't do around the house, from roofing and electric work to plumbing and laying down tiles. It was only natural that he would tile the basement floor himself.

In the meantime, I had a little horse on wheels that I loved to ride around the house, and my mother got the idea to allow me to scoot around on my horse in the basement while my father laid the tiles. It didn't go well.

According to my mother, she took her eyes off me for a brief moment when she heard me shriek. "I looked away for a second, then disaster," she explained.

I had ridden my little wheeled horse directly into a sopping wet puddle of floor adhesive. As I hit the slick spot, I slid sideways, fell off my horse, and landed directly in the glue.

I was sopping wet, crying, and lying in the glue that was rapidly drying on my hair, skin, and clothes, and growing tackier by the minute. My mother sighed, rolled up her sleeves, and waded into the glue to retrieve me.

My glue-drenched hair was sticking out in every direction, and it was solidifying quickly. I tucked my sticky face and hair into the side of my mother's neck, inadvertently transferring as much glue as possible onto her face, hair, and blouse.

She carried me upstairs to the shower while I wailed into her ear like a tiny, sticky banshee. "It was a job and a half," my mother told me. "You were more glue than child. I finally got the glue out of your hair, but you ruined my favorite blouse."

After we were both relatively glue-free, my mother brought me back downstairs to the scene of the incident, but I wouldn't even look at my wheeled horse toy. "You thought it was all that horse's fault," my mother said, "but I don't think the horse was the problem."

It was a hard lesson to learn, but I eventually realized that it wasn't the horse's fault that I got into the glue. I was the one who rode into the wet spot, and I should have been more careful. My mother burned her ruined blouse in the wood stove, and she still likes to tell the story of my disastrous encounter with floor adhesive.

Because I was so young when it happened, I remember little about that day. I remember rolling my horse into the wet glue and then being covered in it. I remember crying, but I cried a lot at that age. I also remember being in the shower with my mother, feeling the warm water rinse the glue away.

It's a funny story now, but I'm sure it wasn't funny at the time. My mother must have been pretty stressed out, trying to get me clean and comfort me while also dealing with the mess.

What would you do with a glue-soaked child? Comments are welcome.