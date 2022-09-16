Woman floods laundromat with suds when she uses too much soap: 'The entire floor was an ocean of suds up to my ankles'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother is a bit of a klutz, and that often gets her into trouble. When she was newly married, she went to the laundromat and washed her clothes in one of the big front-loading machines. She put in a load of laundry and then added what she thought was the correct amount of soap. Unfortunately, she must have miscalculated, because the machine started spewing suds everywhere. The suds quickly filled the room, and my mother was so embarrassed that she had to call for help.

My mother loves her washing machine and clothes dryer. Her family didn't have a washing machine in the house when she was growing up. They did all their laundry by hand every day and hung the wet clothes on the line to dry.

Not washing the clothes daily meant the dirty laundry would build up quickly. They couldn't let that happen. So daily it was.

My grandparents bought their first washing machine in the late 1950s. It was nothing like the washing machines we use today. For example, instead of a spin cycle to wring the water out of the wet laundry, they had to wring the water out by hand using a wringer that was mounted atop the appliance. It was neither efficient nor convenient, but it was still more efficient and convenient than not owning a washing machine at all.

When my mother got married in the 1960s, she left behind her parents and her parents' washing machine. Several years into their sixty-years-and-counting marriage, my mother and my father bought their first washing machine. It even had an automatic spin cycle.

Unfortunately, their washing machine broke down occasionally. On those occasions, my mother brought their laundry to the laundromat. "By then, there was no way I could go back to washing laundry by hand," my mother told me.

The laundromat had front loader machines. My mother had never used a front-loading washing machine before.

She used too much soap, and do you know what happens when you add too much soap to a front-loading washing machine? My mother didn't know the answer to that question either, but she found out the hard way.

"The sudsy water was escaping the washing machine and rolling toward the door of the laundromat," my mother explained. "The entire floor was an ocean of suds up to my ankles, and there was nowhere else for the soap bubbles to go except out the door and into the parking lot. It was no laughing matter," she said while laughing.

Thankfully, the attendant at the laundromat cleaned up the mess and got the machine running properly again. "He was very kind," my mother told me. "He told me not to worry about it, and he said it happens sometimes."

According to my mother, the soap had made its way into the street and was streaming into the gutters by the time she left.

"As I waded through the soap on my way out the door and into the parking lot, I vowed never to return," she said. "From then on, if my washing machine was on the fritz, I just washed the laundry by hand."

My mother still feels embarrassed about the incident, but I can't help but laugh every time I think about it.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?