4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.

I was four years old. It was my first day of school, ever, and I was feeling nervous. I didn't know any of the other kids, and I was worried about making a good impression. So when the teacher introduced herself as Mrs. Hoffenberg, I didn't hesitate to take my father's dare and call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. I thought it was hilarious, but Mrs. Hoffenberg didn't seem to appreciate my sense of humor.

When the teacher asked if any of us knew what her name was, I replied, "Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger." She was not amused. She sent me to the principal's office. I was so embarrassed that I wanted to disappear.

Luckily, the principal was very understanding. He explained to me that Mrs. Hoffenberg had been teaching for many years and that she was a very respected teacher. He told me I needed to apologize to her, and to the class, for my disruptive behavior.

I was so ashamed that I wanted to hide under a rock. But I knew that the principal was right and that I needed to take responsibility for my actions. So I went back to class and apologized to Mrs. Hoffenberg and my classmates.

I had gotten off to a terrible start at school, and I was sure that everyone was laughing at me. I was sure that I would be the outcast, the one who didn't fit in. Unfortunately, I was correct, but my first-day-of-school snafu wasn't the reason I became a favorite target for my kindergarten bullies.

Looking back on it now, I can see how the nickname might have been disrespectful, but I thought I was just being funny. After all, I'd laughed when my father first referred to her as "Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger." How was I to know she wouldn't find it as humorous as I did?

I learned my lesson and never called her that again. But every time I see a hamburger, I can't help but think of Mrs. Hoffenberg.

After that incident, I called no one by a name they didn't specifically tell me they wanted to be called. To this day, I still cringe whenever I think about it.

I'm sure Mrs. Hoffenberg has forgotten all about it, but I will never forget that embarrassing moment. I've learned my lesson: always be respectful about the names of others, even if you think you're just joking around.

It was a hard lesson to learn, but it's one that I'm glad I learned early on. It has served me well since the first day of kindergarten.

What do you think? Were the teacher and the principal too hard on me, or should I have known better at the age of four? Comments are welcome.