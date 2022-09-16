Extreme coupon lady brings teen grocery store cashier to tears: 'Just take my coupons before I have you fired'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

During my last year of high school, I worked as a grocery store cashier. Most of the customers were tolerable at best. The rest of them were unbearable.

One woman, in particular, was a nightmare. To make matters worse, she did it on purpose.

Once a week, five minutes before the store closed for the night, this woman would overfill two carriages with groceries and roll up to the last poor unsuspecting cashier on duty. As soon as the cashier finished ringing up the order, the woman would hand over an unimaginably thick stack of coupons.

None of the coupons matched the items in her cart.

Resistance was futile. Although the grocery store had scanners that allowed cashiers to "beep" in items to be purchased, there was no such system for coupons. Each and every coupon had to be inspected and subtracted by hand.

Pointing out that she had literally zero items in her cart that matched the coupons only caused the woman to have a full-scale meltdown. By that time, the store would be closed for thirty minutes, and the cashier just wanted to be home in bed.

All too often, that hapless cashier was me.

Seeing this extreme couponer roll up to my cash register late one night sent me into an instant panic. I knew what awaited me over the next thirty to sixty minutes. It wasn't going to be pretty.

"Do you have any coupons?" I asked brightly prior to ringing up her first item.

She mumbled something and waved my question off by flapping her hands in my direction. Sure enough, after ringing up and bagging two full shopping carts of groceries, I received a mammoth stack of coupons.

I rang up a few questionable coupons. There were coupons for yogurt when she'd purchased no yogurt, coupons for hot dogs when she'd bought no hot dogs, and coupons for cat food when I was reasonably sure she didn't even have a cat.

I began pointing out the more troublesome coupons to the woman. "You didn't get this item. Sorry, you didn't get that item, either."

"Just take my coupons before I have you fired," she said.

For every coupon I tried to reject, she provided a progressively louder and angrier reason why I should until, finally, I could take no more of her ranting.

I erupted into tears. No, not just tears, I erupted into heaving, screaming sobs that could be heard across the entire store. Then I ran away from my cash register to hyperventilate in the coat room in peace.

When I emerged red-faced and hoarse from the coat room, I saw the store manager working on the coupon lady's coupons. Good luck to him, I thought.

The manager never mentioned a word about the incident to me, and if I'm being honest, I can't remember if I ever saw the lady again. I'm not implying for a moment that she changed her ways after bringing me to tears. That didn't happen.

I'm just not sure if she ever made it to my cash register again or if I quit before her next shopping trip. Either way, she was a so-called "Karen" long before that term entered our lexicon. In addition to being an unethical extreme couponer, she was a trailblazer, just not in a good way.

What would you have done?