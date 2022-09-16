Teen worker quits mid-shift after coworker bullies her and makes fun of her boots: 'How can you fire me for quitting?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When you're a teenager, getting your first job can be a big deal. It's a chance to learn responsibility, earn some spending money, and maybe even get a taste of the real world. But it can also be tough, especially if you have to deal with bullies at work.

I was seventeen years old, working my first job as a grocery store cashier when I got my first taste of workplace bullying. A grown forty-year-old woman took a disliking to me and went around saying things about my hair, my clothes, and the snakeskin cowboy boots I wore.

Snakeskin cowboy boots might not be for everyone, but they weren't against the dress code. I did my job just fine wearing them, but my crabby coworker really seemed to hate them. She also seemed to hate teenagers, which was a shame since she worked the night shift. We were all teenagers, except for her and the manager on duty.

One night, she said something sassy and threw a zippered plastic money pouch at me across the customer service desk. When I answered back, she doubled up. "I don't need your sarcasm," she said.

I wasn't being sarcastic; I was trying to stick up for myself. I was also having a panic attack due to her constant snark and bullying. So I quit right there mid-shift, leaving her to do both her own job plus mine on a busy Friday night. Good luck with that.

To add insult to injury, one of my friends had overheard her complaining about my cowboy boots again. "She's going to get buried in those boots," she'd said.

I stormed over to the time clock, punched out, and used the pay phone two feet away from where she was working to call my mother to pick me up. Then, not wanting to wait twenty minutes for my mother to arrive, I began stomping home in my snakeskin cowboy boots.

My mother found me walking on the road and picked me up.

Now, as far as I was concerned, I had made it quite clear that I quit. Punching out and leaving halfway through my shift wasn't something I did in anticipation of returning ever.

The following day, I got a phone call from the head office worker. She was an amiable lady who loved all the teen employees, cowboy boots or not. She told me to stop by and have a chat with the manager.

Quite frankly, I am not sure why I did. I went back to the store and was surprised when one of the regional managers was there to speak with me. She wasn't my favorite regional manager, to say the least, but she was reasonably respectful.

The regional manager said she should fire me for walking out, which struck me as bizarre. "How can you fire me for quitting?" I asked.

In the end, they took me back, and I took them back. I continued working there for several months longer before quitting for good.

What would you have done in my shoes/boots?