Woman calls husband her personal 'seamstress': 'Why should I learn to do it myself when he does it so well?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My aunt always bragged about how she had her own personal seamstress at home. Her "seamstress" was my uncle, who was adept at using a sewing machine despite no formal training.

He hemmed all my aunt's pants, and he did the same for my cousins and their friends, too. My uncle had mastered his sewing skills during his time in the Navy.

This was in an era when women traditionally did tasks like sewing. Society reserved men for manlier duties.

My uncle didn't care about societal norms. He was happy to help his wife with her sewing needs, and she was more than happy to take advantage of his talents.

He rolled his eyes when his wife referred to him as a "seamstress," but overall he took it in stride. He was proud of his talents and secure in his masculinity.

One day, my uncle had a great idea. He told my aunt he was going to teach her how to hem her own pants and make her own alterations.

That way, she wouldn't have to wait for him to alter or mend her clothes for her. She could do it herself.

"Why should I learn to do it myself when he does it so well?" my aunt asked my mother. "It just makes no sense. I'm perfectly content with the way things are."

When it was time for my aunt's sewing lesson, she left dinner cooking on the stove. She feigned interest in learning how to set up the sewing machine and thread the needle. After a moment, she raised her head and sniffed the air.

"I think I smell dinner burning," my aunt announced. "I'd better go take care of that, but I'll be right back." She never came back.

My uncle attempted to give my aunt a sewing tutorial several more times throughout the years, but she always smelled something burning or remembered she had left the water running in the sink. There was always something that didn't involve a needle and thread that needed her immediate attention.

Eventually, my uncle gave up and went back to being my aunt's personal seamstress and left her alone about learning to do it herself, and my aunt was content to let him. As a result of her subterfuge, my aunt never learned to sew.

Fortunately, my uncle continued hemming her pants and making small repairs for the rest of their lives. Otherwise, she would have had to take her clothes to a professional seamstress.

They passed away several years ago within months of each other. After my uncle died, I think my aunt died of a broken heart.

Do you have someone in your life who is always there to help you with the things you're not good at? For many of us, it's our significant other. We rely on them for emotional support, but also for practical help around the house or with our careers or hemming pants.

