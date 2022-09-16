Teen employee refuses to be disrespected by bullying boss: 'I show up for work every day just like he does'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

My first job was a year-long stint at a local grocery store. The second-shift employees were overwhelmingly teens, working part-time after school like me.

Our assistant manager was a gruff, older man who never hesitated to put us in our place. By "older man," I mean he was twenty-four. To a group of teenagers, he seemed wizened in comparison.

He would often storm into our department to check on our work, and if we weren't moving fast enough for his liking, he would let us know in no uncertain terms.

One of my coworkers was a year younger than I was. Since I was seventeen, that meant he was sixteen. He was a small guy, and the assistant manager liked to pick on him.

Oddly, it didn't seem to bother my coworker at all. While I cowered every time a manager so much as glanced my way, my coworker took a different approach. For example, on a night when the arrogant assistant manager was closing the store, I witnessed the following confrontation.

After the store had closed and we were cleaning up, the assistant manager walked around to check on our progress. My coworker, who should have been cleaning up the produce department, was instead chatting at the front desk where I worked.

The assistant manager started berating my coworker for not staying in his own department. He said, "Hey, I'm coming to your department in a minute to make sure you finished your work." His face was stern and his tone was angry.

I would have felt terrified if he were speaking to me, but my coworker seemed unperturbed. He just laughed and nodded his head. "Hey, Man," he said. "Have a good time while you're there." Then he turned back to his conversation without missing a beat.

For the record, he had indeed finished his work. He just didn't feel like being bossed around, and he would not let the assistant manager bully him.

This is what my coworker had to say about the awkward exchange: "If he wanted to be treated with respect, then he should have approached me with respect. Respect is a two-way street. I show up for work every day just like he does, and I deserve no less respect than he does."

I admired my coworker's courage in standing up to authority. It was a lesson I never forgot, and it has served me well throughout my career. Whenever I'm tempted to let someone push me around, I think of my old friend, and I find the strength to stand up for myself.

To this day, I've seen no one shut down a member of management with such speed and comedy. That exchange has stayed with me for years, and I still chuckle when I think about it.

Do you have a story about standing up to a workplace bully? I'd love to hear it in the comments.