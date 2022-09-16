My coworker won $5K and spent every penny on a used Chevy Camaro: 'Sometimes you just have to go for it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

When my coworker won $5,000 in the lottery, we all thought she would go on a crazy spending spree. Instead, she shocked us all by buying a used Chevrolet Camaro. It was a head-turner of a car, and we all knew that she had always wanted one.

She worked hard and deserved a little fun, but we never expected her to go out and buy such a flashy car. She was always so conservative with her money, so this purchase was a surprise. The Camaro suited her personality, and she enjoyed driving it around town.

We couldn't help but wonder if she had made a wise decision to use her winnings to purchase such an expensive car. After all, with that kind of money, she could have gone on a luxurious vacation or made a down payment on a house.

"I guess when you've always dreamed of owning a Camaro, sometimes you just have to go for it," she told me.

While a Camaro is a cool car, it's not exactly practical. I mean, how was she going to afford the insurance? What if something went wrong with the car? She could easily have ended up spending more money on repairs than she would have if she had just bought a regular, boring sedan.

Then again, maybe I was just jealous. After all, who wouldn't want to drive around in a shiny blue Camaro?

I'd see her car parked outside the place where we both worked, and I'd feel a twinge of envy. I couldn't help but wonder if she regretted her decision to buy the car. It seemed like such a risky move, and I wasn't sure if she could afford to maintain it.

She was just eighteen at the time, and she worked part-time at a grocery store. We both did. She always seemed to have money problems, so I know she wasn't making a lot of money. That $5,000 could have made a big difference if she'd kept it in her checking account for emergencies instead of spending it all in one place.

The $5,000 in lottery winnings was the only real sum of money she'd ever had. I thought she could have used it more responsibly, but what do I know?

I probably would have done the same thing. I'd never had a whole $5,000 to myself either.

My coworker ended up selling the car after only owning it for six months. She said she just couldn't keep up with filling the gas tank, and the repairs were adding up, just as I had predicted. In the end, she lost money on the sale of the car. I guess she learned her lesson about spending lottery winnings on impractical things.

Still, for a brief moment in time, she got to experience the joy of driving her dream car. And that's something that money can't buy. Oh, wait. Yes, it can, and she did.

