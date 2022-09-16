Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My family was getting ready for bed on a bitter cold night when we heard the sound of fire truck sirens in the distance. The sound grew closer, and we instinctively moved toward the window that overlooked the street to see if there was something to see. There was.

What we saw was shocking. Flames engulfed the house across the street from us. The fire trucks arrived and began aiming their high-pressure water hoses at the inferno. Where the water gushed and ran onto the street, it froze into solid ice within minutes. It was that cold.

It was like something out of a horror movie. Flames licked at the sky. Ice formed on the street and sidewalks. Firefighters and police officers skittered across the ice barely able to keep their footing as the former fought the fire and the latter tried to keep onlookers at bay.

Fortunately, the three families who lived in the multi-family house all got out in time with their children. They stood huddled on the sidewalk wearing pajamas with blankets draped over their shoulders. No one was injured.

A few weeks later, the woman who had lived on the first floor visited my grandparents. My grandmother told her the fire investigator had been there every day searching through the rubble and trying to determine the cause of the fire.

To my grandmother's surprise, the woman laughed. She went to my grandmother's front door and called her son, who was playing on the sidewalk.

"Tell her how the fire started," she instructed him.

The little boy told my grandmother he had been playing a game every night before bed for an entire month before the fire started. "When I was bored, I'd shove a bobby pin in the electric socket. It sparked and made pretty colors. I liked the way it made my fingers tingle."

On the night of the fire, when the little boy tried to pull his mother's bobby pin out of the electric socket, he couldn't. It was stuck. When the wall started to smoke, he ran for his mother.

The child's mother was in another room at the time and didn't know what was happening until it was too late. She alerted the upstairs neighbors, called 911, and the rest was history, just like their home. The family lost everything in the blaze. So did their upstairs neighbors.

As far as we know, the fire department never figured it out. My grandmother would not be the one to tell them.

This tragic story is a reminder of the importance of teaching children about fire safety. Children are curious by nature and will often explore their surroundings by touching things they shouldn't, or putting things where they don't belong. It's important to child-proof your home as much as possible to prevent accidents like this from happening.

Would you have snitched on an eight-year-old boy? Comments are welcome.