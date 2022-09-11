Woman furious when her husband sells her favorite tree: 'He just dug it up and carted it away for a few bucks'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUurB_0hqFmDa800
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

My mother felt very attached to the red maple tree growing in our backyard, but my father sold it to a family friend without telling her. She was understandably upset when she found out.

However, my father did not seem to understand why she was so upset. To him, it was just a business transaction, and he saw no reason to tell her about it beforehand.

My father is a retired landscaper. He has never been much of a romantic. For my mother's thirtieth birthday, he gave her a red maple tree. It was smaller than a fully grown tree, but it was bigger than a sapling. He planted it in the ground in our backyard, and my mother watered it religiously and watched it grow.

She could see the tree from her window. "I took good care of that tree," my mother told me. "I felt very attached to it."

One day, an old family friend came to visit. He admired my mother's little red maple tree, and he asked my father to get him one for his wife's garden.

My father agreed to see what he could do. Since he worked for a plant nursery, my mother thought he'd have no trouble finding another tree. However, the next time she went outside to water it, there was nothing but a hole in the ground to mark the place where it had stood.

Someone had uprooted my mother's thirtieth birthday gift and carted it away. She had some idea of whom it might be.

When my father arrived home from work that day, he acted like nothing was wrong. He confessed to nothing until the phone rang, and my mother answered it.

"Tell your husband my wife and I really love the red maple tree he planted for us today," the man said. "It looks just as good as the one in your yard. As soon as he gives me a price for the tree and the labor, I'll mail him a check."

"He just dug it up and carted it away for a few bucks," my mother told me. "I loved my beautiful little red maple tree, and it was supposed to be my birthday gift, too. Happy birthday to me, I guess."

To make matters worse, my mother rarely celebrates her birthday. That tree was one of the few things my father has ever bought to celebrate her special day, and she barely got to enjoy it before he sold it to someone else.

"I wonder if they are still enjoying my tree," my mother said. "It's been a long time. I bet it's grown as tall as a house by now. Do you think they watered it and took care of it as I would have?

How would you feel if your spouse did this to you? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 96

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
178102 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Man devastated when girlfriend encourages him to see other women: 'Let me put it this way, I'm seeing other people'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
2 comments

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
139 comments

Store clerk bullied by angry customer with sticky aluminum cans and rubber gloves: 'You have to take them'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Unless you've had the pleasure of working at a grocery store, you probably don't know about the disgusting reality of bottle returns. I was a grocery store clerk running the bottle returns counter, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman finds her mother's lost pear-shaped diamond in vacuum cleaner bag: 'Just when I thought it was gone forever'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story

Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
96 comments

Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.

Read full story
124 comments

Teen worker gets asked to do a coffee run without a car: 'How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. We've all had those first days on the job where everything is new and we don't know what we're doing. For me, one of those moments came when I was asked to do a coffee run.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
55 comments

Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.

Read full story
117 comments

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
103 comments

Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman floods laundromat with suds when she uses too much soap: 'The entire floor was an ocean of suds up to my ankles'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
53 comments

4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.

Read full story
1012 comments

Extreme coupon lady brings teen grocery store cashier to tears: 'Just take my coupons before I have you fired'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. During my last year of high school, I worked as a grocery store cashier. Most of the customers were tolerable at best. The rest of them were unbearable.

Read full story
203 comments

Teen worker quits mid-shift after coworker bullies her and makes fun of her boots: 'How can you fire me for quitting?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. When you're a teenager, getting your first job can be a big deal. It's a chance to learn responsibility, earn some spending money, and maybe even get a taste of the real world. But it can also be tough, especially if you have to deal with bullies at work.

Read full story
752 comments

Woman calls husband her personal 'seamstress': 'Why should I learn to do it myself when he does it so well?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
9 comments

Teen employee refuses to be disrespected by bullying boss: 'I show up for work every day just like he does'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. My first job was a year-long stint at a local grocery store. The second-shift employees were overwhelmingly teens, working part-time after school like me.

Read full story
238 comments

My coworker won $5K and spent every penny on a used Chevy Camaro: 'Sometimes you just have to go for it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. When my coworker won $5,000 in the lottery, we all thought she would go on a crazy spending spree. Instead, she shocked us all by buying a used Chevrolet Camaro. It was a head-turner of a car, and we all knew that she had always wanted one.

Read full story
132 comments

Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy