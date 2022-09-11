Woman furious when her husband sells her favorite tree: 'He just dug it up and carted it away for a few bucks'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

My mother felt very attached to the red maple tree growing in our backyard, but my father sold it to a family friend without telling her. She was understandably upset when she found out.

However, my father did not seem to understand why she was so upset. To him, it was just a business transaction, and he saw no reason to tell her about it beforehand.

My father is a retired landscaper. He has never been much of a romantic. For my mother's thirtieth birthday, he gave her a red maple tree. It was smaller than a fully grown tree, but it was bigger than a sapling. He planted it in the ground in our backyard, and my mother watered it religiously and watched it grow.

She could see the tree from her window. "I took good care of that tree," my mother told me. "I felt very attached to it."

One day, an old family friend came to visit. He admired my mother's little red maple tree, and he asked my father to get him one for his wife's garden.

My father agreed to see what he could do. Since he worked for a plant nursery, my mother thought he'd have no trouble finding another tree. However, the next time she went outside to water it, there was nothing but a hole in the ground to mark the place where it had stood.

Someone had uprooted my mother's thirtieth birthday gift and carted it away. She had some idea of whom it might be.

When my father arrived home from work that day, he acted like nothing was wrong. He confessed to nothing until the phone rang, and my mother answered it.

"Tell your husband my wife and I really love the red maple tree he planted for us today," the man said. "It looks just as good as the one in your yard. As soon as he gives me a price for the tree and the labor, I'll mail him a check."

"He just dug it up and carted it away for a few bucks," my mother told me. "I loved my beautiful little red maple tree, and it was supposed to be my birthday gift, too. Happy birthday to me, I guess."

To make matters worse, my mother rarely celebrates her birthday. That tree was one of the few things my father has ever bought to celebrate her special day, and she barely got to enjoy it before he sold it to someone else.

"I wonder if they are still enjoying my tree," my mother said. "It's been a long time. I bet it's grown as tall as a house by now. Do you think they watered it and took care of it as I would have?

How would you feel if your spouse did this to you? Comments are welcome.