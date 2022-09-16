Teen cashier complains about her manager to his sister by mistake: 'I hate him so much'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Being a teenager is hard enough without having to deal with a difficult work environment. For many teens, their first job is a source of both income and anxiety.

In addition to the stress of learning new tasks, they often have to deal with the added pressure of dealing with customers and managing their time. Unfortunately, some teens also have to deal with difficult managers.

I recall an unfortunate incident at my first job. One of the teen cashiers was ringing up a customer when she decided to complain about our store manager. "I hate him so much," she told the customer. "He's always yelling at me and telling me what to do."

At first, the customer was sympathetic and offered some advice. "You should try to be more understanding," she said. "It sounds like he's just doing his job."

As the cashier continued spewing hatred toward the store manager, the customer's facial expression changed. The angry look on her face seemed uncalled for and out of place. Why was she taking the cashier's complaints personally?

After allowing the cashier to vent, the customer replied, "I am his sister." No wonder she looked so upset.

The cashier immediately apologized and tried to make light of the situation. The customer, who was obviously uncomfortable, paid for her purchase and quickly left the store.

The damage was already done, and the cashier was soon called into the manager's office for a discussion. According to my coworker, it did not go well. On the bright side, the manager did not fire her.

While it's important for employees to be able to vent about their job frustrations, they need to be careful about how and to whom they speak. Random customers are not appropriate sounding boards, as my coworker learned the hard way.

I was there the night this exchange went down, and I saw and heard everything. My heart went out to the poor girl. She clearly didn't know what to do once she had realized her mistake. I give her credit for apologizing and attempting to salvage the situation.

Unfortunately, an apology is no substitute for better judgement.

I understood how she felt about our store manager because I felt exactly the same way. I just kept it to myself.

Besides, she didn't even get fired, but I bet she wished she had. She didn't speak again for the rest of the night except to tell the customers the total of their bill, and more than one person asked her if she was okay. She was clearly distraught.

While it's certainly not ideal to complain about your boss, especially to their family member, everyone has had moments where they've let their frustration get the best of them. In the end, what matters most is how you handle the situation and learn from your mistakes.

What would you have done if you were that hapless cashier? Comments are welcome.