My former best friend died in a tragic accident: 'I see her everywhere I go'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When I got my first job, I wasn't looking for a career or a paycheck. I wanted an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends, and that's exactly what I got.

I'd never gotten along well with my classmates at the all-girls high school I attended. Working part-time at a grocery store after class was a perfect way to meet like-minded individuals my own age who hadn't known me since elementary school.

It was the fresh slate I badly needed, and it worked. I made new friends, met potential boyfriends, and expanded my social life. It was one of the most exhilarating times of my life.

One of my new friends was a girl named Rebecca. We had little in common besides our age and our job, but we clicked. She invited herself to a sleepover at my house once, which was awkward because I didn't have anywhere for her to sleep and she ended up sleeping on the floor.

We were best friends until a mutual friend, also a coworker, lied and said I'd been spreading rumors about her. She said she believed in my innocence, but things were never the same between us after that. We grew apart, not gradually, but quickly.

Years passed, and I thought little about her until I read her obituary in the newspaper. As it turned out, my former best friend had died in a tragic accident. Now, I see her everywhere I go. Sometimes I see her in a crowd of people or reflected in a store window. Other times, she's standing right next to me.

I don't know if she's trying to tell me something or if I'm just imagining things, but either way, I find comfort in knowing that she's still around, even if it's just in my imagination.

I can't tell you how often I see a woman who looks exactly like her across a busy parking lot. By the time I decide whether I ought to catch up with her to say, "Hello," I realize it couldn't possibly be her.

"She's gone," I tell myself. Until next time. Then I fall for it all over again.

Rebecca was my first real friend outside of school and family, and even though we lost touch, she holds a special place in my heart. I'll never forget her.

I think about her often, especially when I see someone who looks like her. It's a bittersweet reminder that she's gone, but she'll always be with me in spirit. It's also a reminder that life is precious and fleeting, and that we should cherish the relationships we have.

She's gone, but she's never really left me. She lives on in my memories.

Do you have an old friend that you've lost touch with? Why not reach out and try to reconnect? It could be the new beginning of a beautiful friendship. Tomorrow could be too late.