Teen worker tames gruff regional manager by calling him Uncle Vinny and being nice to him: 'I'm so happy to see you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

When I first started working at the local grocery store, I was a teen and our regional manager was this big, gruff guy who everyone was afraid of. He would come in and yell at people and throw things if he didn't like what he saw.

I was quickly introduced to this regional manager, Vinny. Vinny was a no-nonsense kind of guy who demanded the best from his employees. He was also known for being short-tempered and quick to lose his patience. Needless to say, I was a bit intimidated by him. However, my teen coworker seemed to have no problem with Vinny.

While the rest of us tried to hide when we heard the regional manager was in the building, my coworker went out of her way to seek him out and greet him. "I'm so happy to see you," she'd call out, beaming. Vinny would usually just grumble in response, but I could tell he was secretly pleased.

This went on for weeks, with my coworker always seeking out Vinny to say hello and exchange a few words. One day, my coworker called him "Uncle Vinny" and started being extra nice to him.

From then on, every time Vinny came into the store, my teen coworker would greet him with a huge smile and say, "Uncle Vinny! I'm so happy to see you!" This always seemed to catch Vinny off guard and put a smile on his face.

Eventually, I started doing the same. "Uncle Vinny, it's so good to see you," I'd say. And you know what? It really was. Uncle Vinny wasn't so bad after all. In fact, we all started looking forward to his visits.

Thanks to my teen coworker's efforts, the whole store began to turn around. Morale improved and people started working harder. We even started making more sales. All because one teen worker had the guts to call our regional manager "Uncle Vinny" and be extra nice to him.

Uncle Vinny started mellowing out after that, and he even started being nicer to us employees. It's amazing what a little bit of respect and kindness can do. Who would have thought that my coworker could tame the fearsome regional manager?

It was amazing to see the transformation in Vinny's behavior. He went from being a ruthless taskmaster to a jovial uncle figure. I have no doubt that my coworker's kindness and bravery tamed the beast that was our regional manager.

I quickly learned that being nice to Vinny and showing him respect was the best way to handle him. As it turns out, Vinny wasn't really a bad guy—he just needed a little bit of TLC. Thanks to my coworker, I was able to see past Vinny's rough exterior and get to know the man behind the regional manager title.

Thanks to my coworker's approach, we all had a much better experience working at the store. And we learned that it's always worth it to be kind and respectful to those in positions of authority, even if they seem difficult at first.

So the next time you're faced with a gruff, intimidating boss, take a page out of my coworker's book and try being extra nice to them. The results might surprise you.

