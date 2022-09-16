Angry man chisels frozen fish out of a block of ice for customers: 'Maybe you should go catch your own fish'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

In the 1950s, my grandmother often visited a local market that carried many items imported from Portugal, including fish. My mother was a little girl back then, and she would accompany my grandmother to the market.

The fish were frozen in blocks of ice. When a customer wanted to buy frozen fish, one of the meat counter employees would come out with a hammer and a chisel to free the fish from its surrounding block of ice.

One of the workers, in particular, was furious whenever he was called to chisel some fish. His countenance would change from pleasant to disgusted when he learned it was time to free some fish from their icy prison.

Can you imagine a man grunting, hammering, and chiseling away at a block of fish for fifteen minutes before you can pay for your groceries and go home? Sometimes, he used a screwdriver to pry the fish apart. "Maybe you should go catch your own fish," he'd mutter under his breath as he worked.

My grandmother always found this man's behavior amusing. She would giggle and tell my grandfather stories about the angry fish chiseler every time she came home from the market. Even though it happened over sixty years ago, I can still imagine that man's face contorting in anger as he chiseled away at the ice.

Sometimes, they'd end up with extra fish heads and not enough tails. Other times, too many tails and not enough torsos. It was like a treasure hunt.

You might get one fish with no head and another fish with an extra head stuck to it with ice, but never on the same visit. So it wasn't as simple as reallocating heads and tails.

Fish heads are important to some Portuguese people. Not all. I am Portuguese, and I won't touch them.

My grandfather enjoyed fish heads with gusto and a little hot red crushed pepper. However, he didn't want all heads or all tails. He wanted the whole fish.

"Not too many heads," my grandmother would instruct the angry man with the chisel.

"What am I supposed to do with all these extra fish heads?" the man would say as he displayed his handiwork for my grandmother and other customers.

"I don't know. You're the one who's supposed to be selling them," my grandmother would reply.

The man would grumble and walk away to package the busted-up fish.

When they finally discovered a better way, fish were frozen in single layers and then bagged for sale. That was a big step in the right direction. We don't have to deal with angry meat cutters chipping away at frozen blocks of fish anymore, and every fish has exactly one head and one tail, exactly as nature intended it.

