Mother and son forced to walk to work after wife hides car keys in the clothes dryer: 'It's the last place he'd look'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zqjr2_0hoYOUYM00
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Growing up, I lived with my parents in a multi-family home they owned. Their tenants caused no shortage of drama and entertainment over the years.

For example, we had a married couple who rented out our second-floor apartment. When they had an argument, the woman would keep her husband up all night shouting. Then he would go to work in the morning without sleep, and she would go to bed and sleep all day.

That was how she punished him. Unfortunately, it also punished my family since we lived on the first floor and got to lie awake all night listening to them fight.

Most of their arguments had one thing or another to do with his mother. One day, his mother came over and asked her son for a ride to work the following day. This made the woman upstairs furious. She didn't want her mother-in-law riding in "her" car, even though her husband had actually paid for the car and was the only one of them with a driver's license.

"Everything he has is mine," she told my mother. "So that's my car."

After learning her husband planned to drive his mother to work the next day, the woman waited until he was asleep before taking his car keys. She crept downstairs to the basement and stashed them in her clothes dryer beneath a heap of dry towels.

"It's the last place he'd look," she told my mother with glee.

When her husband woke up in the morning and couldn't find his car keys, he was clearly upset, as evidenced by the sound of shouting coming through our ceiling into our kitchen as we ate breakfast. He looked everywhere for the car keys, almost everywhere. He didn't check the laundry room.

He called his mother on the phone and told her about the situation. They would both have to walk to work that day. It was a forty-minute walk to the factory where he and his mother both worked. He left for work early that day; he arrived late.

After he left for work, his wife went downstairs to the laundry room to retrieve the car keys. "I showed him," she told my mother. "My plan worked even better than expected." Then she went back upstairs and went to sleep.

The next day, there was more shouting coming from upstairs. This time, it was the husband doing the yelling. He had lost his job because he was late for work two days in a row. It turned out that his mother had also lost her job because she had failed to show up for work on time.

"That's what you get," the wife said triumphantly when she heard the news.

It's been a few years since we've seen that couple. I'm not sure what happened to them, but I hope they're doing better. We've since sold the house and moved away, but I still think about them sometimes.

What do you think? Have you ever done anything like this to your spouse?

