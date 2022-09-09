My mom ate too much at a wedding and gained 7 pounds in 1 day: 'Let's go sit in the sauna,' I said

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVqo3_0hniUdJs00
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

When I was a pre-teen, my mother and I joined a now-defunct fitness center called Women's World. As you can tell from the name, it was open to women only.

Every time we walked into the fitness center, the receptionist weighed us and noted our weights on our charts. We visited the center one morning after attending a wedding reception, and my mother had gained seven pounds.

The receptionist was astounded. We'd been there the previous morning, and my mother's seven-pound weight gain made her think the scale was inaccurate. After the receptionist recalibrated the scale, my mother was still seven pounds heavier than she had been during our last visit.

Who gains seven pounds over a twenty-four-hour period? Apparently, my mother does. Wait. There were extenuating circumstances.

The receptionist called over a trainer who assigned extra exercises to my mother to help counteract her recent weight gain. The other woman added the bonus moves to the bottom of my mother's chart and asked her what happened over the weekend.

My mother admitted that she'd simply enjoyed every bite of food at a wedding reception over the weekend with no calorie-counting and no portion control. "I knew I shouldn't have gone to that wedding reception. Once they started serving the food, I couldn't resist. It was family style," she lamented.

After the trainer finished writing on my mother's chart, I had a great idea, and it didn't even involve working out. However, it did involve working up a sweat, or so I thought.

"Let's go sit in the sauna," I told my mother. "Maybe you can sweat some of this weight off."

It was not one of my best ideas, and I don't know why she listened to me. Have I mentioned I was a pre-teen?

Instead of doing our exercises, we proceeded directly to the sauna to sweat off our fat. Ever since that day, whenever I picture Hades, I picture a sauna.

The room felt hot enough to combust spontaneously. There was a pile of red-hot rocks in one corner, and a vat of water with a ladle beside it. Everyone in the room looked uncomfortable and sweaty.

Did you know some people don't produce sweat? My mother is one of those people. The Queen of England was another.

A complete absence of sweating is called anhidrosis. It can occur in particular areas of the body or be global – where more than 80% of the body has no ability to sweat. The causes are usually damage or pathology of the nervous system, or they may be inherited, such as in the case of Sjogrens Syndrome. Source

My mother felt especially uncomfortable trying to "sweat it out" in the sauna since she can't actually sweat. So we left with our extra pounds and never sat in the sauna again. However, we did continue to use that fitness center for the next two years.

Do you enjoy a good sweat? Comments are welcome.

