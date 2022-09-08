Mom writes hilarious scathing review of daughter's yoga practice: 'I don't know what she's doing, but it's not yoga'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

"Yoga will be so good for us." Those were my words to my seventy-nine-year-old mother as I tried to convince her to join me for a daily yoga session. I meant it, too. "You're going to love it," I said.

Imagine my surprise when my mother reviewed my yoga performance and found it sorely lacking. She wrote:

"My daughter invited me to do yoga with her. The following day, we started our yoga regimen using videos we found on YouTube.

First of all, I like it quiet. That way, I can hear the instructor telling us about our moves, and time goes by faster.

But Chatty Cathy, my daughter, always has bits of information to tell me. It's like, we live together, tell me later.

There is so much moaning and groaning coming from guess who, and when I look over at her, she looks like a cooked lobster, all shades of red. I have no idea what she's doing over there, but I don't think it's yoga.

Suddenly, she will pick up her phone. Sometimes I think, 'That's funny. Her phone didn't even ring. Why is she picking it up? Doesn't she know she's wasting our yoga time?'

Then she goes back to her yoga mat for more moaning and groaning, and a constant flurry of activities, mostly unrelated to yoga. I don't know what she's doing, but it's not yoga.

Me? I'm just quietly 'yogi-ing,' while she is doing whatever floats her boat.

When it's finally over, and the instructor tells us to close our eyes and relax, I feel a little flurry of wind pass by me. It's my yoga partner putting away her equipment, and then she has the audacity to say, 'Namaste' at the end as if she was a part of the program all along."

I was so embarrassed. I had no idea my mother felt that way about my yoga skills. I thought I was doing pretty well, but apparently, I have a lot to learn.

I'm glad she told me how she felt, though. It's important to get feedback so we can improve our practice.

My mother is right. I need to focus more on my yoga and less on everything else if I want to improve my practice. From now on, I will try to be more mindful of my mother's needs and make sure that we have a peaceful and productive yoga session together. Thanks, Mom, for the feedback.

Yoga is a great way to improve your flexibility, strength, and balance. But it's also a great way to bond with your family and friends. So if you're thinking about starting a yoga practice, make sure you include your loved ones in the fun. It'll be worth it in the end.

Just make sure you actually spend more time on the mat than on your phone or your mother might just call you out on it.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.