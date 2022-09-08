Little girl celebrates First Holy Communion in borrowed clothes: 'I felt like a princess in that secondhand dress'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother received her First Holy Communion in the Roman Catholic Church, she had to wear borrowed clothes. My grandparents couldn't afford to buy the traditional white dress and lace veil that makes third-graders look like tiny modest brides. So they turned to family members for help.

My grandparents and their four children had moved to the United States from a tiny fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean with little more than the clothes on their backs, and those clothes were not fit for church. They were especially unsuitable for a First Holy Communion.

Although my mother didn't speak a word of English when she set foot on American soil, she learned all her prayers in the English language within ten months. My grandparents were very proud of her.

Since money was scarce, my mother borrowed a communion dress from one of her older cousins. My mother didn't mind. She said it was the most beautiful dress she had ever seen, and it fit her perfectly. There was even a pair of gloves to match.

"I wore my cousin's shoes, too," my mother told me. "They were a little too big for me, but I stuffed paper towels in the toes and made it work. It's better to have shoes that are too loose than shoes that are too tight."

According to my mother, she felt like a million bucks in her borrowed First Holy Communion outfit.

"I felt like an antique porcelain doll in my cousin's dress, shoes, gloves, and veil. The veil was my favorite part. It was long, reaching all the way to my heels, and it billowed behind me when I walked. There was even a crown made from beautiful plastic flowers that looked like wax."

There was only one problem. My mother thought the outfit and accessories were hand-me-downs, used items that were hers to keep. Her cousin had only agreed to let her borrow the clothes, meaning she had to return them when she was done, right down to the billowing floor-length veil.

"Even though I never would have worn them again, I would have liked to look at them once in a while," my mother told me. "But so did their rightful owner, I guess, and that was my older cousin."

It disappointed my mother that she had to give back her beautiful white First Holy Communion outfit, but she was happy to have been able to wear it for the special occasion. It's a tradition in the Roman Catholic Church for children to wear white on their First Holy Communion day, symbolizing purity.

"I felt like a princess in that secondhand dress," my mother said. "And even though I didn't have a real crown, I felt like one anyway."

First Holy Communion is an important rite of passage in the Catholic Church, and my mother was grateful to have been able to participate in it, even if she had to wear borrowed clothes.

