My mother grew up in a house that was allegedly haunted by 2 women who died there: 'They never gave us any trouble'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

My uncle bought a house in the 1950s. It cost him a total of $2,700. That's not a typo. I've paid more than that for tickets to see Nine Inch Nails in concert.

But I digress. My point is that my uncle bought a house that was allegedly haunted by two women who had died there. My mother grew up in that house and she said that the women never gave them any trouble, if they were ever really there at all.

The house needed some work due to fire damage, but between my uncle and my grandfather, the house was move-in ready in no time flat. According to my mother, the house looked as good as new when they all moved in.

My grandparents, my uncle, my two aunts, and my mother all squeezed into the two-bedroom, first-floor apartment, leaving the second-floor apartment vacant. My uncle, the homeowner, was saving the second floor for himself and his future wife, whom he hadn't met yet. It's good to be prepared.

One of my mother's schoolmates told her there had been a fire in that house before my family moved into the neighborhood. Two women had allegedly died in the fire, and they were buried in the backyard garden along with the burnt mattresses upon which they had perished.

It was an old house. I don't know whether the women had died in a fire in the 1840s, the 1940s, or anywhere in between.

"Now, that house is haunted by the two women who died there," my mother's classmate claimed. "Everyone knows there are two spectral figures who walk around your backyard at night."

I remember the backyard garden from when I was a kid visiting my grandparents, who still lived on the first floor. My uncle had since married and moved to the second floor with his wife and their only child. There didn't seem to be anything unusual about that garden. Tomato plants and parsley planted there grew no better nor any worse than anywhere else.

"Of course, any talk of a haunting was rubbish. The house we called home was a very comfortable dwelling, and we loved it. There were never any signs of anything otherworldly in the backyard or anywhere else, for that matter," my mother told me. "I have only fond memories of living in that house. If there were any ghosts living in that house, they must have enjoyed our company because they never gave us any trouble."

"Do you believe in ghosts?" I asked my mother.

"I don't know," she replied. "I haven't seen any evidence that they exist, but I also haven't seen any evidence that they don't exist. It's an interesting question and one that I'm still pondering myself. Do ghosts exist? If they do, are they friendly or malevolent? And if they do exist, why haven't I seen any evidence of them? Maybe they're just shy. Or maybe they don't want to be seen by someone who doesn't believe."

What do you think? Do you believe in ghosts?