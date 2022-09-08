A married police officer kissed me on the job: 'No one will ever know'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I was a young woman working the graveyard shift at a local convenience store. It was often late at night, and I would work alone. I was trying to get out of a terrible relationship, and I was feeling really down.

Fortunately, there was a local police officer who regularly stopped by to make sure I was okay. He was older and married, and I could tell he was interested in me.

He would chat with me for a few minutes, and then he would go on his way. However, one night he asked if he could kiss me. "No one will ever know," he said.

It caught me off-guard, and I didn't know how to respond. I felt taken aback but said yes. It was a brief kiss, but it meant the world to me.

That act of kindness from a stranger made me feel seen and valued. It was a small act, but it made a big impact on me. I will never forget that moment or the man who showed me kindness when I needed it most.

I was immediately smitten with the handsome police officer. I knew it was wrong, but I couldn't help myself. I had never been kissed like that before. It wasn't a long kiss, but it was enough to make my heart race.

I knew I was in trouble when I started thinking about him on my days off. I would daydream about what it would be like to date him, or even marry him. I knew it was wrong, but I couldn't help myself.

Although we never had a fully-fledged affair, we would often flirt with each other and exchange text messages. I knew it was wrong, but I couldn't help myself.

I got the distinct feeling those kisses meant more to me than they did to him, but I was too afraid to say anything. I didn't want to show him my weakness.

His visits grew longer and more frequent, but his kisses did not. Most of the time, they were nothing more than a quick peck on the lips.

Fortunately, nothing more ever happened between us, but it's something that has always stayed with me. Those brief moments of connection changed my life forever.

He was a good man, but he was a married man with kids, and I was a married woman who was ending a six-year relationship. I knew nothing about his wife or his marriage, and I didn't need to know. It was none of my business.

I can't help but wonder what happened to the handsome police officer with whom I'd shared so many quick kisses. If I am being honest, what I really want to know is how many women he kissed that summer in the guise of friendship. That, too, is none of my business.

