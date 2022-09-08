A married police officer kissed me on the job: 'No one will ever know'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRnpx_0hmEUmGw00
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

I was a young woman working the graveyard shift at a local convenience store. It was often late at night, and I would work alone. I was trying to get out of a terrible relationship, and I was feeling really down.

Fortunately, there was a local police officer who regularly stopped by to make sure I was okay. He was older and married, and I could tell he was interested in me.

He would chat with me for a few minutes, and then he would go on his way. However, one night he asked if he could kiss me. "No one will ever know," he said.

It caught me off-guard, and I didn't know how to respond. I felt taken aback but said yes. It was a brief kiss, but it meant the world to me.

That act of kindness from a stranger made me feel seen and valued. It was a small act, but it made a big impact on me. I will never forget that moment or the man who showed me kindness when I needed it most.

I was immediately smitten with the handsome police officer. I knew it was wrong, but I couldn't help myself. I had never been kissed like that before. It wasn't a long kiss, but it was enough to make my heart race.

I knew I was in trouble when I started thinking about him on my days off. I would daydream about what it would be like to date him, or even marry him. I knew it was wrong, but I couldn't help myself.

Although we never had a fully-fledged affair, we would often flirt with each other and exchange text messages. I knew it was wrong, but I couldn't help myself.

I got the distinct feeling those kisses meant more to me than they did to him, but I was too afraid to say anything. I didn't want to show him my weakness.

His visits grew longer and more frequent, but his kisses did not. Most of the time, they were nothing more than a quick peck on the lips.

Fortunately, nothing more ever happened between us, but it's something that has always stayed with me. Those brief moments of connection changed my life forever.

He was a good man, but he was a married man with kids, and I was a married woman who was ending a six-year relationship. I knew nothing about his wife or his marriage, and I didn't need to know. It was none of my business.

I can't help but wonder what happened to the handsome police officer with whom I'd shared so many quick kisses. If I am being honest, what I really want to know is how many women he kissed that summer in the guise of friendship. That, too, is none of my business.

Has anything like this ever happened to you? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Work

Comments / 111

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
176698 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Teen girl horrified when she learns her potential new friends aren't what she expected: 'I just wanted to belong'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I didn't have many friends as a teen. So when several of my new coworkers asked me to accompany them to the business next door, I felt delighted. I thought this would be my golden opportunity to get to know my coworkers.

Read full story
4 comments

Teen worker gets asked to do a coffee run without a car: 'How were you planning to carry all those coffee cups on foot?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. We've all had those first days on the job where everything is new and we don't know what we're doing. For me, one of those moments came when I was asked to do a coffee run.

Read full story

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
2 comments

Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
27 comments

Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.

Read full story
21 comments

Woman floods laundromat with suds when she uses too much soap: 'The entire floor was an ocean of suds up to my ankles'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
44 comments

4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.

Read full story
748 comments

Extreme coupon lady brings teen grocery store cashier to tears: 'Just take my coupons before I have you fired'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. During my last year of high school, I worked as a grocery store cashier. Most of the customers were tolerable at best. The rest of them were unbearable.

Read full story
165 comments

Teen worker quits mid-shift after coworker bullies her and makes fun of her boots: 'How can you fire me for quitting?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. When you're a teenager, getting your first job can be a big deal. It's a chance to learn responsibility, earn some spending money, and maybe even get a taste of the real world. But it can also be tough, especially if you have to deal with bullies at work.

Read full story
633 comments

Woman calls husband her personal 'seamstress': 'Why should I learn to do it myself when he does it so well?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
8 comments

Teen employee refuses to be disrespected by bullying boss: 'I show up for work every day just like he does'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. My first job was a year-long stint at a local grocery store. The second-shift employees were overwhelmingly teens, working part-time after school like me.

Read full story
226 comments

My coworker won $5K and spent every penny on a used Chevy Camaro: 'Sometimes you just have to go for it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. When my coworker won $5,000 in the lottery, we all thought she would go on a crazy spending spree. Instead, she shocked us all by buying a used Chevrolet Camaro. It was a head-turner of a car, and we all knew that she had always wanted one.

Read full story
119 comments

Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman furious when her husband sells her favorite tree: 'He just dug it up and carted it away for a few bucks'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
91 comments

Teen cashier complains about her manager to his sister by mistake: 'I hate him so much'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Being a teenager is hard enough without having to deal with a difficult work environment. For many teens, their first job is a source of both income and anxiety.

Read full story
148 comments

Grocery store employees toss food behind shelves to rot: 'Where did all these fruit flies come from?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.

Read full story
319 comments

My former best friend died in a tragic accident: 'I see her everywhere I go'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. When I got my first job, I wasn't looking for a career or a paycheck. I wanted an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends, and that's exactly what I got.

Read full story
88 comments

Teen worker tames gruff regional manager by calling him Uncle Vinny and being nice to him: 'I'm so happy to see you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. When I first started working at the local grocery store, I was a teen and our regional manager was this big, gruff guy who everyone was afraid of. He would come in and yell at people and throw things if he didn't like what he saw.

Read full story
25 comments

Angry man chisels frozen fish out of a block of ice for customers: 'Maybe you should go catch your own fish'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy