My mother was stuck cleaning the attic every summer: 'It looked like something from an episode of Hoarders'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Growing up, my mother had one task to complete every summer during school vacation. My grandmother always waited until the hottest day in August before telling my mother to clean the attic. She dreaded those hot summer days spent cleaning the attic, but my grandmother didn't care.

According to my mother, she always groaned when my grandmother made her annual "time to clean the attic" announcement. My mother was one of four children. For some reason, my grandmother excused her other three children from the task.

"It's probably because she knew I was the only one who would do a good job," my mother told me.

"Since school is out for the summer," my grandmother would say, "it would be a great time for you to go to the attic and clean it up a little."

My mother would complain and try to find any excuse to get out of it, but my grandmother was relentless. She would say, "It's not like you have anything else to do."

Eventually, my mother would give in and head to the attic. The attic was always hot and stuffy, and it was filled with boxes of old clothes and other junk that my grandmother and other family members had been collecting all year. My mother would spend hours sorting through the boxes, trying to figure out what to keep and what to throw away.

My grandparents and their four children had a habit of using the attic of their two-family house for storage. If they did not want something... up to the attic, it would go. Out of sight, out of mind. The attic where they stored everything looked like it belonged to a house on the television show Hoarders, according to my mother.

My mother would go up to the attic and open the only window in the room. She swore the window was cursed. Never did she feel the slightest amount of air moving through the window screen.

She would sort everything into categories, sweep the floor, and make everything look good. At the end of the day, she would be exhausted, but she would always feel a sense of accomplishment from completing the task. Even though she hated cleaning the attic, she knew it had to be done.

Every year when she was done, she would tell the hoarder room, "See you next year." And that was the highlight of her summer vacation.

Then my mother quit school and got a full-time job. So when the jewelry shop where she worked closed for vacation during the first week of July, there she was in the attic again, as always.

Even though she had a younger sister, four years younger to be exact, who could have taken over for her, my mother was still the designated attic cleaner.

After my mother got married and moved out of the house, she never asked my grandmother who took over the job of cleaning the attic. She was just happy she didn't have to do it anymore.

Now that I am older, I can understand why my grandmother made my mother clean the attic every summer. It was a way for her to teach her the importance of hard work and responsibility.

Who's in charge of cleaning your attic? Comments welcome.