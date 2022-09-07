Liquor store owner allows employees to drink on the job under one condition: 'Pay for what you drink'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

In my early twenties, I worked for a liquor store that had some strange policies. For example, we couldn't leave our cash registers to go to the bathroom.

The store didn't have a breakroom on the premises. The boss didn't allow us to take any breaks, and we had to sign a document saying we preferred to eat lunch while continuing to work. However, the liquor store owner allowed us, employees, to drink alcohol on the job under one condition: "Pay for what you drink."

I was fine with this policy because I didn't drink often, and when I did, it was usually just a cocktail or two. But there was one problem: the liquor store owner would often drink with us and then get loud in front of the customers. This made the rest of us feel uncomfortable.

We could drink as long as we paid for our own alcohol and kept our receipts to prove it. This arrangement worked out well for everyone involved, at first. The owner got to keep his liquor store stocked with happy, drunk employees, and we got to drink on the job.

Of course, there were some downsides to this arrangement. This policy seemed fair at first to a bunch of twenty-somethings, but it quickly became clear that there was a lot of potential for abuse. Some employees would start drinking early in the shift. Others would try to get away with drinking high-priced liquor without paying for it. As a result, the owner had to constantly be on the lookout for employees who were trying to take advantage of the system.

Being able to drink on the job sounds fun in theory. In reality, it didn't work out as well as everyone hoped. I don't think I need to explain how this created a very toxic work environment where people would drink to excess and then get into arguments.

It was a really terrible place to work, but I needed the money at the time, so I put up with it. I'm glad I don't work there anymore.

Clearly, drinking on the job isn't conducive to a safe and productive work environment, and I'm surprised this policy lasted as long as it did. Fortunately, no one got hurt. That place was a disaster waiting to happen.

In the end, the policy became more trouble than it was worth and was eventually abandoned. Nevertheless, it was an interesting experiment that provided some insight into human nature. If you let your employees drink on the job, they're going to do it. And, if you give them the opportunity to abuse the system, they probably will. It's just the way it is.

Drinking on the job is a terrible idea, and I would never do it again. That doesn't mean it wasn't fun.

