Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'

I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.

When the store opened in my state, I was among its first employees. I got in on the ground floor, sorting, tagging, and displaying donated goods. To prepare for opening the store, management had received a lot of donations, literally tons of donations.

They stocked the warehouse area in the back room nearly ceiling high with trash bags and cardboard boxes that would all need to be sorted, lightly cleaned, assigned a price, and rolled onto the floor of the store where shelving units and racks were yet to be assembled.

There was a lot of work to do, and there were only so many hours to do it. So the store manager instituted a harsh new policy. "Overtime is mandatory, not optional," he said. "No one is allowed to leave for the day until I say so."

This was a big problem for me because I had an hour-long commute. I depended on being able to leave work at my scheduled quitting time so I could get home and make dinner. But now, with this new policy, I didn't know when I could leave. And if I couldn't leave, I couldn't make dinner.

I wasn't the only one with this problem. There were several employees who had long commutes, who needed to pick up their kids from daycare, or who had other obligations that couldn't be put on hold. But the manager didn't care. "Overtime is mandatory, not optional," he repeated when anyone protested.

"If you can't stay until I say you can leave, then you can find another job."

So we stayed. We worked long hours, often until 10 pm or later, sorting through donations and trying to stay ahead of the never-ending stream of boxes and bags. We were exhausted, but we didn't dare complain or ask to leave. Then everything changed.

One day, when a woman who had just started working at the store said she needed to leave early because her child was sick. The manager told her she could either stay and work overtime or she could clock out and leave. She chose to leave, and the rest of us followed suit.

His new policy didn't last long, primarily because most of us started clocking out at our scheduled times after that day, regardless of what he said. It was like we were daring him to fire the entire team he'd just hired. He's hired each of us for set hours, and for the most part, we stuck to them.

Shortly thereafter, that manager left, and our new manager was one of us. They had promoted him from within, possibly because he never refused to work overtime. He was one of the few.

The new manager never made demands; he only asked us to work late or offered optional overtime, and there were no repercussions for refusing. We liked him much better.

What's your position on mandatory overtime?