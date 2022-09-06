Store owner allows employees to work barefoot: 'Take off your shoes if it helps you work faster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I was working at a liquor store when my boss had the brilliant idea of letting us work barefoot if it made us work faster. He came up with the idea at the end of a long night shift when he saw that nearly every employee was limping because of wearing uncomfortable shoes. The longer we worked, the more we limped; the more we limped, the slower we worked.

The boss was always looking for ways to increase productivity, and that's why he told us to take off our shoes and see if it helped.

At first, I was skeptical. I mean, who wants to walk around barefoot all day in a place that sells food and beverages? But then I thought about it and realized that it might not be so bad. Maybe it would even help my aching feet feel better. So I tried it. And you know what? It worked.

I found that I could move around more quickly without shoes, and that made my job a lot easier. Plus, it felt pretty good to be barefoot all day. In the end, I'm glad my boss gave us the option to work barefoot even though my feet were filthy at the end of the night.

However, working barefoot wasn't a safe option. Sometimes I would drop a bottle or slip on a wet floor, and I was always worried that I was going to get hurt. But overall, it was a fun experience and I'm glad I did it. I'm also glad I didn't hit my toes.

Dropping a jug of wine on bare toes would be far more painful than dropping it on a good steel-toed boot or even a sturdy pair of running shoes. In addition, there were often shards of glass on the floor from shattered liquor bottles. In a busy store like ours, things were bound to break occasionally, and no one wanted glass in the soles of their feet less than I did.

I remember one particularly busy night when a customer accidentally knocked over a shelf of vodka bottles. It was a total mess, and there was glass everywhere. I was glad I had my shoes on that night. Then there was the time I knocked over an entire display of wine bottles ; I had my shoes on that day, too.

After my first night finishing my shift barefoot, I invested in a comfortable pair of running shoes and kept them on all night whether my feet hurt or not. Eventually, my coworkers grew tired of the novelty of working barefoot and went back to boots, loafers, and flip-flops depending on the weather. It was a fun little experiment while it lasted. I'm just glad no one got hurt and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) didn't catch wind of it.

