Uninvited guest ruins woman's prized ethnic recipe by trying to help: 'She mashed my dinner into oblivion'

We had a family friend and neighbor, a teen girl who loved spending time at our house when I was a kid. No one ever invited her over; she simply showed up uninvited whenever she was bored and wanted some company. One day when she came to visit, my mother was busy doing what she has always done best, cooking dinner for my father.

My mother was making one of her specialties, an authentic Portuguese recipe that featured sauteed onions, peppers, and pieces of codfish. The secret to a perfect dish was cooking the onions and peppers first, adding spices, and finally, adding the codfish. Once the codfish was in the pan, my mother stirred the food very carefully to prevent the flaky fish from breaking and disintegrating into the perfectly seasoned peppers and onions.

"You have to be very gentle once you add the codfish to the sauteed veggies," my mother told me. "I would turn the fish over with a spatula one piece at a time to keep it from falling apart. Otherwise, you end up with inedible mush."

My mother left the food simmering on the stove. She had it turned to the lowest setting, and she knew it wouldn't burn while she set the table in the next room.

When my mother walked back into the kitchen, she found our young neighbor standing over the pan with a large wooden spoon. "I hope you weren't worried about your food burning," the teen said. "I've been stirring it for you." She smiled proudly. "I even got most of the lumps out."

My mother looked into the pan and couldn't believe her eyes. Her unappointed assistant had mashed the codfish into the peppers and onions until all that remained was an unrecognizable glop. Those "lumps" were pieces of codfish, and they were supposed to be there.

"She mashed my dinner into oblivion," my mother told me. "You know how particular your father is about his food. He would have been very upset if I'd tried to serve him that mess. I had to cook a whole new meal from scratch in a hurry before your father got home from work."

My mother never told her young neighbor that she had ruined dinner. Instead, she thanked her profusely for her help and sent her home. Then she threw the contents of the pan into the trash and started over. Since she was out of codfish, she had to prepare something else entirely. At least there was no one else there to ruin it this time.

"She was only trying to help," my mother told me, "but from then on, if she came to visit, I stayed in the kitchen until my dinner was done. I never left my food unattended around her, or anyone else, again. I learned my lesson. This is exactly what they mean when they say 'Too many cooks spoil the soup,' but in this case, it was my codfish recipe."

