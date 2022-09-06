Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.

Most people who have ever had a pet know how deep the bond between them can be. We develop strong attachments to our animal companions, and when they pass away, it can be devastating. Many people keep their pets' ashes as a way to remember them, but for my boss, it was much more than that. He kept his dog's ashes in his office at work, and we could often hear him talking to them when we passed by his open door.

"I love you, and I miss you," he'd say.

Some people might find it strange that my boss kept his dog's ashes in his office at work, but I thought nothing of it. His dog had been like a member of the family, and he loved her dearly. I often saw him talking to her ashes, telling her how much he loved and missed her. It was only after she passed away that I realized how much comfort he took in having her close by.

Whenever he needed a break from the hustle and bustle of work, he would sit down and talk to her ashes, and it would always make him feel better. In retrospect, I think it was a beautiful way for him to keep his beloved dog's memory alive.

He was still grieving deeply for his lost companion. Some people might have thought it was strange, but for him, it was a way to keep his dog's spirit alive. The ashes were like a living presence in the office, and a reminder of the love and companionship that we can share with our furry friends.

I think he found comfort in talking to the ashes, and it helped him to cope with the loss of his dog. In a way, I respected him for being so open about his grief. It wasn't something I would have done, but it worked for him.

The loss of his dog had hit him hard. But over time, he began to heal, and eventually, he even got another dog. Watching him bond with his new puppy was bittersweet; I knew he would never forget Maxine, but I was glad to see him happy again.

My boss's story is a reminder that grief comes in many forms, and there is no right or wrong way to deal with it. Everyone grieves in their own way, and we should respect each other's choices. If you have ever lost a beloved pet, I hope this story gives you some comfort. Remember that your bond with your pet is special, and they will always be with you in spirit.

How do you cope with the loss of a pet? Comments are welcome.