Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.

As I reached for a bottle, my elbow knocked over the entire display. A sea of red liquid surrounded my feet from the wine bottles shattered everywhere. I quickly grabbed a mop and started cleaning up the mess, but it was too late.

The crash was so loud that everyone in the store turned to look at me. The store owner came out and saw the disaster.

I could feel the blood rushing to my face as I quickly cleaned up the mess. I felt horrified. I thought I was going to get fired, but I was wrong.

Thankfully, the store owner was reasonable and didn't give me too much of a hard time. But I still felt embarrassed and a bit hungry for the rest of my shift.

I was worried that my boss would take the cost of the broken wine bottles out of my meager paycheck. It would have taken me a month to pay it back if I was lucky. Fortunately, he was able to return the smashed bottles to the distributor for a full refund of the wholesale price. So I was off the hook.

I learned my lesson the hard way and I'm grateful that it didn't cost me my job. I'm also glad that my boss was understanding and didn't make me pay for the broken wine bottles.

After that, I always made sure to eat before my shift, and I avoided snacking on the job. I didn't want to give my boss any more reasons to fire me. In the end, I quit anyhow, albeit six months later.

This experience taught me a valuable lesson about being mindful of my actions at work and not letting my hunger distract me from my responsibilities. It's a mistake I'm sure I won't make again.

However, I'm sure I wouldn't have knocked over the display if I hadn't been eating an apple while trying to stock the shelves. The store owner had a policy that didn't permit employees to take breaks, no matter how many hours we worked. So if we wanted to snack, we had to do it while we were working. Doesn't that make him responsible for what happened?

I'd say his own policy was the root cause of my wine bottle disaster. What do you think? Whose fault was it anyway?

Have you ever had a similar experience at work? Let me know in the comments below.