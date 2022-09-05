Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?

Well, it happened to my mother one day when we ate at an Italian chain restaurant. Lunch was delicious, and the company was even better, if I say so myself.

There was only one thing wrong. We were contemplating ordering dessert when my mother got an uneasy feeling. She felt like she was being watched. She couldn't shake the heavy feeling of eyes on her. So she looked around the restaurant to see if she could find the source of the sensation.

My mother spotted a group of distinguished-looking gentlemen sitting at a table. They appeared to be enjoying their lunch as much as we were. However, one man seemed to divide his time between picking at his meal and surreptitiously sneaking peeks at my mother.

She elbowed me and discreetly pointed him out. I had to admit, it was pretty weird. The man was definitely staring at my mother in a way that made her feel uncomfortable.

My mother is a strong, independent woman. She didn't want to make a scene. But she also didn't want to let the man get away with making her feel like a piece of meat.

She accidentally locked eyes with the stranger, and he smirked at her over his unfinished lunch. "That's when I figured out where the creepy feeling was coming from," my mother told me. "I felt like I was in The Twilight Zone. I had never seen that man before in my life, but I got the feeling he thought he knew me."

The group of distinguished gentlemen finished their drinks and asked for the check. They paid their bill before my mother and I finished eating our lunch. As they exited the restaurant, they passed directly past the table where we sat.

My mother lowered her head and tried to look busy with her plate of pasta. That didn't stop the strange man from pausing at our table to touch her arm.

"I will see you later," he told her in a low voice that I almost didn't hear. Then he briskly strode away to follow his lunch companions out the door.

My mother felt shaken by the encounter, and she didn't know what to make of it. Was the man just a harmless eccentric, or was he something more sinister? She didn't know, but she was sure that she would never forget the strange encounter at the restaurant that day.

"I was in total shock," my mother told me. "He really thought he knew me, but I assure you. He did not. I have never seen that man before in my life," she repeated. "And I'm sure I never will again. He must have mistaken me for someone else."

I agreed that was the most likely explanation. As my mother predicted, she never saw the man again.

What would you have said to him?