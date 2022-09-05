Store owner forces employees to sign document sacrificing all breaks: 'I prefer to eat and drink at my station instead'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtpJE_0hj0ARzB00
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

In my early twenties, I worked at a busy liquor store. The store owner ruled with an iron fist. He immediately fired anyone who disagreed with him or failed to follow his stringent rules.

One of his rules was that employees were not allowed to take breaks. We were not allowed to sit down or rest, even for a few minutes. To ensure all workers complied, he made new employees sign a document before the start of their first shift.

The document stated the employee agreed to work straight through their shift without taking any breaks. If they violated this rule, he fired them.

He showed anyone who refused to sign the document the door before they made it to the time clock. The document read, in part: "I will not take coffee breaks, smoke breaks, lunch breaks, or breaks of any kind. I prefer to eat and drink at my station instead."

Unfortunately, unless an employee brought enough food and drinks to last through their shift and kept them at their workstation, they'd still go thirsty and hungry. No one could leave their post to fetch food or drinks, not even water.

This job was one of the most soul-sucking experiences of my life. The conditions were inhumane, and the stress of working long hours without any breaks took a toll on my mental and physical health. After six months, I finally quit. To this day, I can't stand the sight of liquor stores.

I often saw employees who were exhausted and dehydrated from working long shifts with no breaks. Some even fainted from heat exhaustion during the summer months.

If we needed to use the restroom, we had to do so before work or wait until after work. This meant that many of us held our bladders for hours at a time.

The store owner's rationale was that he didn't want to lose money by having an employee not working during their shift. Bathrooms were to be used off the clock and preferably off the premises.

However, this policy led to several problems. First, a lack of restroom breaks led to many employees quitting. Second, those of us who stayed often got sick because we could not sit down to rest or use the bathroom no matter how many hours we worked.

Sadly, my former boss is still in business. However, I have no idea whether he has since changed his business practices.

I hope that no one has to experience what I did at that liquor store. No one should have to work in such dehumanizing conditions. Unfortunately, I know that there are many other workers out there who are in similar situations.

If you are one of them, my heart goes out to you. I hope that you can find the strength to fight for your rights and improve your working conditions. You deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

Have you ever worked for a boss who made unreasonable demands? Sound off below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Relationships

Comments / 1612

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
171440 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Mother and son forced to walk to work after wife hides car keys in the clothes dryer: 'It's the last place he'd look'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
5 comments

My mom ate too much at a wedding and gained 7 pounds in 1 day: 'Let's go sit in the sauna,' I said

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. When I was a pre-teen, my mother and I joined a now-defunct fitness center called Women's World. As you can tell from the name, it was open to women only.

Read full story
30 comments

Mom writes hilarious scathing review of daughter's yoga practice: 'I don't know what she's doing, but it's not yoga'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. "Yoga will be so good for us." Those were my words to my seventy-nine-year-old mother as I tried to convince her to join me for a daily yoga session. I meant it, too. "You're going to love it," I said.

Read full story
4 comments

Little girl celebrates First Holy Communion in borrowed clothes: 'I felt like a princess in that secondhand dress'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
50 comments

My mother grew up in a house that was allegedly haunted by 2 women who died there: 'They never gave us any trouble'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
80 comments

A married police officer kissed me on the job: 'No one will ever know'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was a young woman working the graveyard shift at a local convenience store. It was often late at night, and I would work alone. I was trying to get out of a terrible relationship, and I was feeling really down.

Read full story
98 comments

My mother was stuck cleaning the attic every summer: 'It looked like something from an episode of Hoarders'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Read full story
23 comments

Liquor store owner allows employees to drink on the job under one condition: 'Pay for what you drink'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. In my early twenties, I worked for a liquor store that had some strange policies. For example, we couldn't leave our cash registers to go to the bathroom.

Read full story
244 comments

Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.

Read full story
699 comments

Store owner allows employees to work barefoot: 'Take off your shoes if it helps you work faster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was working at a liquor store when my boss had the brilliant idea of letting us work barefoot if it made us work faster. He came up with the idea at the end of a long night shift when he saw that nearly every employee was limping because of wearing uncomfortable shoes. The longer we worked, the more we limped; the more we limped, the slower we worked.

Read full story
108 comments

Uninvited guest ruins woman's prized ethnic recipe by trying to help: 'She mashed my dinner into oblivion'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. We had a family friend and neighbor, a teen girl who loved spending time at our house when I was a kid. No one ever invited her over; she simply showed up uninvited whenever she was bored and wanted some company. One day when she came to visit, my mother was busy doing what she has always done best, cooking dinner for my father.

Read full story
44 comments

Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.

Read full story
39 comments

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.

Read full story
71 comments

Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?

Read full story
382 comments

Man suffers extreme gastrointestinal distress after gorging on eggplant: 'I told you it wasn't meat'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Some people might mistake eggplant parmigiana for meat, especially when it's coated in breadcrumbs and smothered in sauce and cheese. My father asked my mother to make a pan of eggplant parmigiana for my grandparents, and my mother complied. My grandparents had never eaten eggplant before.

Read full story
95 comments

Bank manager forces employees to volunteer at community road race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. The bank where I worked was the sponsor of an annual community road race, and our manager was extremely enthusiastic about it. Ever since he found out about the race, he started pressuring all the bank branch employees to volunteer their time to help.

Read full story
50 comments

Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.

Read full story
159 comments

Woman horrified when she finds glass and sand in organic parsley

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Have you ever found something in your food that shouldn't be there? It's an unpleasant experience, to say the least.

Read full story
2 comments

Angry customer complains about day-old coffee: 'You didn't make fresh coffee your entire shift?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I don't know how to make coffee. There have only been two times in my life when that was a problem. The first time my lack of coffee brewing skills was a problem, I was on a date; the second time, I was at a job where one of my responsibilities was making coffee.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy