Man suffers extreme gastrointestinal distress after gorging on eggplant: 'I told you it wasn't meat'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Some people might mistake eggplant parmigiana for meat, especially when it's coated in breadcrumbs and smothered in sauce and cheese. My father asked my mother to make a pan of eggplant parmigiana for my grandparents, and my mother complied. My grandparents had never eaten eggplant before.

My grandparents lived in a small cottage almost directly across the street from us. After my mother cooked the eggplant, my father carried it to his parents' house and warned them it was eggplant.

"It's not meat. Don't eat too much of it at one time or you might get an upset stomach," my father told his parents. "It's very high in fiber."

Despite my father's advice, my grandfather gorged himself on delicious eggplant parmigiana. My grandmother didn't even try my mother's tasty special dish. It was all gone by dinnertime.

Several days later, my grandfather crossed the street to deliver the empty pan to my mother with a warning. "Don't you ever make that meat for me again. I was so sick to my stomach. ... " He told my mother the unsavory details of his gastrointestinal distress, which lasted two days.

"I told you it wasn't meat," my father called out from the next room.

My mother asked her father-in-law whether my father had warned him not to eat too much of the eggplant in one sitting, and the older man agreed that he had been warned. However, once he tried the first bite, he couldn't stop.

"I sat at the kitchen table and devoured the entire pan in one sitting," he confided. "I couldn't stop eating until it was all gone."

Despite the gastrointestinal distress that my grandfather experienced, he still ate my mother's eggplant parmigiana every chance he got. He said it was the best dish he'd ever eaten. He just couldn't eat too much of it at one time.

My mother liked to tease him. "I thought you said you would never eat 'that meat' again," she said. She's an excellent cook; she knew he wouldn't be able to resist in spite of his protests.

Despite my grandfather's unfortunate experience, eggplant parmigiana remains one of my favorite dishes. I always make sure to warn my family and friends not to eat too much of it in one sitting, just in case. My advice: go easy on the eggplant, or you might end up with an upset stomach like my grandfather did.

If you've never had eggplant before, beware. It may look like meat, but it's not. Eating too much of it can cause extreme gastrointestinal distress, as my grandfather found out the hard way. Eggplant is very high in fiber, so it's best to eat it in moderation.

The moral of the story is: heed the cook's warnings or suffer the consequences. Don't be like my grandfather.

Have you ever had an unfortunate experience with one of your favorite foods? Comments are welcome.