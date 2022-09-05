Bank manager forces employees to volunteer at community road race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The bank where I worked was the sponsor of an annual community road race, and our manager was extremely enthusiastic about it. Ever since he found out about the race, he started pressuring all the bank branch employees to volunteer their time to help.

At first, it was just little things, like asking us to put up flyers around town or help with race registration. But eventually, he started requiring us to take shifts working the race itself. We had to give up our weekends and miss out on family time or other plans just to stand around in the cold handing out water or directing runners.

Our manager would get angry if anyone tried to say no or back out of their volunteer commitment. It was a really frustrating situation.

He even said that he would write up anyone who did not volunteer. I was not interested in running a road race or volunteering to pass out water to those who did, but I didn't want to get in trouble at work. In the end, I risked it and didn't go. After all, I reasoned, the word "volunteer" implies doing something of your own free will. Surely, he won't have the guts to pursue writing me up if I refused, I thought.

The community road race took place on my day off, and there was no way I'd spend my day off completing mandatory volunteer work; besides, that's an oxymoron. If it's mandatory, then it's not volunteer work. If it's volunteer work, then it can't be mandatory. Furthermore, in the spirit of volunteerism, it was unpaid work. Sorry, I have bills to pay.

I'm not saying volunteerism isn't a noble venture. Of course, it is. I'm just saying I won't be forced into it. I wasn't about to give in and do something I didn't want to do, just because someone said so.

When I walked into work the Monday following the road race, I was met with a sea of confused faces. "Where were you this weekend?" my coworkers asked.

"Home," I replied. "I was enjoying my time off from work."

"But you were supposed to be at the road race!" they exclaimed.

In the end, the bank manager didn't write me up or give me any disciplinary action. I'm glad I stood my ground. If anything, I hope it taught him a valuable lesson about forcing people to do things they don't want to do.

My coworkers said they planned to stand up for themselves the next time he tried to make them serve mandatory volunteer time. However, by the time the next annual community road race rolled around, I had already quit the job. So I never found out whether they refused the following year or caved in to his demands.

Either way, I'm glad I chose to stick to my convictions. What would you have done? Comments are welcome.